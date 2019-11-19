International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Sterling down slightly, but traders remain hopeful of a Conservative Party majority

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 18:26 IST
UPDATE 1-Sterling down slightly, but traders remain hopeful of a Conservative Party majority

Sterling was slightly weaker on Tuesday, though not far from a six-month high versus the euro, as traders remained broadly of the view that the ruling Conservative Party will get a majority in Britain's parliament following the election next month.

If the Conservatives were to win a majority on Dec. 12, expectations are that the Brexit deal agreed with Brussels last month would be approved by the House of Commons and that Britain would exit the European Union on Jan. 31, ending three-and-a-half years of uncertainty. Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said on Tuesday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will probably win the election with a small majority.

Farage also said last week his party will not contest the seats Tories won in the 2017 election. Much of the expectations of a Tory win are already priced into the pound, HSBC strategists told Reuters.

"While sterling definitely looks cheap, the Johnson majority is 70% priced in after this weekend's polls and the pound is unchanged over the past month," HSBC strategists said, adding that the right question was not whether sterling will jump in the next two months, but by how much. "You would be hard-pressed to find a sterling bear out there right now."

The same view was shared by ING strategists, who do not expect the pound to strengthen beyond 85 pence per euro on Tuesday, even if Johnson was to triumph in the first televised debate with opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn later in the day. Sterling was last down by 0.2% at 85.65 pence against the euro, still close to the six-month high of 85.22 pence reached on Monday. It fell by a similar amount versus the dollar to $1.2936.

The fact that British manufacturers saw a pick-up in orders in November failed to impress pound traders. One-month implied volatility gauges for sterling show, however, that investors remain nervous about the outcome of the election.

Options prices are at their highest since mid-October and have nearly doubled in value since the beginning of the month. This essentially shows that demand for protection against sterling volatility has spiked, implying severe currency moves around election time. "While the results of the election in terms of how many seats each party gets are still up in the air, the effective results are actually quite simple and binary," said Marshall Gittler, strategist at ACLS Global..

If Johnson's party were to fail to secure more than half of the seats on its own, "there will be a minority government and probably be a second referendum", said Gittler, given that "none of the opposition parties is willing to enter into a coalition with the Conservatives this time around".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Kiran Bedi "appears to be sister" of Hitler, says Puducherry CM

Kiran Bedi appears to be sister of Hitler, says Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, slams her style of functioning....

McIlroy unperturbed by being out of Race to Dubai contention

Dubai, Nov 19 AFP Rory McIlroy, a three-time winner of the Race to Dubai, says he is fine with the fact that he cannot become the European Tours number one for a fourth time this week at the DP World Tour Championship. The Northern Irishman...

Details of 2022 National Games Village will be finalised next month: Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday said that the details of the Athletes Village for the 2022 National Games will be finalised next month. The state is racing against time as the 36-month countdown to the National Games is ...

Bosnia's presidency nominates Serb PM-designate - party spokesman

Bosnias tripartite inter-ethnic presidency agreed on Tuesday to nominate economist Zoran Tegeltija, a Serb, as prime minister-designate 13 months after an election, a spokesman for the Serb ruling SNSD party told Reuters. Tegeltija was prop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019