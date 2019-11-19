International Development News
Development News Edition

Sebi plans to spend Rs 500 cr on IT projects in next 5 years: Tyagi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 19:28 IST
Sebi plans to spend Rs 500 cr on IT projects in next 5 years: Tyagi
Image Credit: ANI

Sebi plans to spend Rs 500 crore on information technology projects in the next five years as well as have a "data lake project" to augment the regulator's analytical capabilities, according to its Chairman Ajay Tyagi. Talking about technological advancements, the Sebi chief said funds and securities can now flow across the world in few microseconds.

"This enables setting up of complex global structures which could be potentially misused for tax avoidance, money laundering, round-tripping, etc," he said.

Describing technology as a game-changer in financial services and a catalyst in improving ease of doing business, Tyagi emphasized that the Indian securities market has always been at the forefront in embracing technological advancement keeping pace with the developed securities market in the world. Tyagi's remarks, made during a panel discussion in Singapore on technology in financial services this week, has been mentioned in a release issued by the regulator on Tuesday.

The Sebi chairman also said the Indian securities market has always been at the forefront in embracing technological advancement keeping pace with the developed securities market in the world. He said that "Sebi not only encourages technological innovation in securities markets, it also uses and regularly updates technology in its own functioning and plans to spend INR 5 billion (Rs 500 crore) on IT projects in the next 5 years."

Besides, the regulator has also planned a data lake project to augment analytical capability at Sebi with advanced analytical tools such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, deep learning, big data analytics, pattern recognition, processing of structured and unstructured data, text mining and natural language processing, among others. Citing examples, he said that emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning are being used in the Indian capital markets in areas like Robo advisory services, surveillance through social media analytics and IT security apart from other areas.

On challenges, Tyagi said there are broader challenges, including compliance requirements. "Globally, many data localization and data privacy laws such as GDPR have come into force. In India too, Personal Data Protection Bill is being introduced in the Parliament," he added.

The market watchdog plans to have its own private cloud to have a common IT infrastructure that is readily scalable as well as has systems with open standards compatible with any technology. "A Network Operations Centre for continuous monitoring of the smooth functioning of the Sebi IT network and Securities Operations Centre to detect and mitigate cyber-attacks on Sebi's IT infrastructure in an efficient and effective way, are under implementation, and are expected to be in place by the end of this year," he said.

He also mentioned initiatives such as setting up of integrated surveillance system, online complaint redress system of Sebi (SCORES), KYC registration agencies, dematerialization of securities, T+2 rolling settlement, and the introduction of interoperability of clearing corporations. Enumerating some of the steps taken by Sebi to encourage and facilitate financial technology in securities markets, Tyagi said the regulator has set up a committee on financial and regulatory technologies to advise it on ways to reap the opportunities provided by financial technology.

Sebi has also enabled an innovation sandbox to facilitate the development and adoption of innovative financial technology solutions in the securities market by entities not regulated by the regulator, he added. The panel discussion was part of the fourth South Asian Diaspora Convention organized by the Institute of South Asian Studies at the National University of Singapore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Bei Bei, Washington's eligible bachelor panda, set to move to China

After a month of preparations and good-byes, Bei Bei, the Washington National Zoos most eligible giant panda bachelor, is set to leave for China on Tuesday, where scientists hope he will help increase the population of his species. The depa...

Kristen Stewart, Dylan Meyer’s wedding talks, Is Robert Pattinson coming close to his ex?

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart are still remembered as one of the best Hollywood couples despite their split in the relationship in May 2013. Their union in real life and movies is always a big expectation for their global fans who ha...

UPDATE 1-Bosnia's presidency nominates PM-designate after 13 months

Bosnias inter-ethnic presidency said on Tuesday it has nominated economist Zoran Tegeltija, a Serb, as prime minister-designate, after its Serb, Croat and Bosniak members agreed on how to proceed towards NATO integration 13 months after a v...

Hey, big spender! UK debt to pile up under election promises

Whether Brexit purists or radical socialists win Britains election next month, a deluge of fresh debt is set to bloat the countrys 1.6 trillion pound 2.1 trillion government bond pile.But the permutations around the Dec. 12 election - and t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019