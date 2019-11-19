International Development News
Development News Edition

Alliance Air launches Ahmedabad-Kandla flight under UDAN

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 20:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 20:04 IST
Alliance Air launches Ahmedabad-Kandla flight under UDAN
Image Credit: Flickr

Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, on Monday launched its first direct flight between Ahmedabad and the port town of Kandla in Gujarat. The five days a week Ahmedabad-Kandla service is the 228th route covered under the UDAN-RCS scheme, a central government initiative that seeks to enhance regional connectivity and make air travel affordable to the masses.

The Ahmedabad-Kandla flight will operate from Monday to Friday under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a release on Tuesday. The inaugural flight was flagged off from the Ahmedabad airport with 50 passengers, it said.

"Under the UDAN scheme, there has been a commendable uptick of 242 per cent in air traffic on RCS routes which has efficiently strengthened the overall aviation network while providing the services at a modest market-discovered price to the common man, said Rajeev Jain, Additional Director General of PIB and spokesperson for the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Of the 700 routes allotted to different airlines under the UDAN-RCS scheme, this is the 228th route which has become operational, the release said.

The new service will provide better air connectivity between Ahmedabad and Kutch district's commercial hub of Gandhidham and also Deendayal Port at Kandla, located in the same district, it said. Through its codeshare with Air India, Alliance Air not only provides regional connectivity within the country, but also offers seamless connectivity to regional passengers on the national carrier's network in India and abroad, the release said.

RCS, also known as UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik), will connect all 28 states and nine UTs (Union Territories) of the country with around 700 routes, laying the foundation of a new regional segment in Indias aviation market, it added. The scheme was launched in October 2016..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Italian/German 10-year bond yield gap could see 100 bps in 2020 -NatWest Markets

Italys bond market is likely to withstand short-term political uncertainty and the closely watched 10-year bond yield gap over Germany could tighten to 100 basis points next year, NatWest Markets said on Tuesday. The last time this yield sp...

UPDATE 1-German police arrest Syrian suspected of planning attack

German police on Tuesday arrested a Syrian suspected of planning an Islamist attack, officials said, with public broadcaster ARD reporting that the man was at the top of the federal polices list of dangerous Islamist extremists.Police speci...

FACTBOX-Witnesses scheduled to testify this week in the U.S. impeachment inquiry

The U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump shifts into a higher gear this week with a parade of officials facing questioning by lawmakers over Trumps dealings with Ukraine.At issue is whether Trump use...

DDCA apex council rejects Ombudsman's order reinstating Rajat Sharma as president

The Apex council of the Delhi Districts Cricket Association on Tuesday put up a united stand, rejecting ombudsman Justice Retd Badar Durrez Ahmeds order which allowed senior journalist Rajat Sharma to continue in his role as DDCA president...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019