International Development News
Development News Edition

Beijing tariff demands may expand U.S.-China "phase one" trade deal significantly

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 09:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 09:41 IST
Beijing tariff demands may expand U.S.-China "phase one" trade deal significantly
Image Credit: Flickr

A "phase one" trade deal between the United States and China was supposed to be a limited agreement that would allow leaders from both countries to claim an easy victory while soothing financial markets.

But it may morph into something bigger if U.S. President Donald Trump agrees to Beijing's demands to roll back existing tariffs on Chinese goods, people familiar with the talks say. China's commerce ministry said this month that removing tariffs imposed during the trade war is an important condition to any deal. The demand has U.S. officials wondering if higher Chinese purchases of U.S. farm goods, promises of improved access to China's financial services industry, and pledges to protect intellectual property are enough to ask in return.

Two people briefed on the talks said Trump has decided that rolling back existing tariffs, in addition to canceling a scheduled Dec. 15 imposition of tariffs on some $156 billion in Chinese consumer goods, requires deeper concessions from China. "The president wants the option of having a bigger deal with China. Bigger than just the little deal" announced in October, said Derek Scissors, a China scholar with the American Enterprise Institute in Washington.

Scissors, who consults with administration officials, said whether Trump will agree to remove existing tariffs depends largely on whether he believes it will benefit his re-election chances. Some White House advisers would like to see China agree to large, specific agricultural purchases, while the U.S. maintains existing tariffs for future leverage. That would help Trump's farm belt constituency while allowing the president to campaign on maintaining his "tough on China" stance, which holds appeal to voters in key states like Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

But Beijing is balking at committing https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-china-agbuys/trumps-attempt-to-force-feed-china-u-s-farm-products-stymies-trade-talks-idUSKBN1X90BW to a specific amount of farm product purchases, within a particular time frame, and wants to let supply and demand dictate deals instead. Beijing also wants Trump to eliminate the 15% tariffs on about $125 billion worth of Chinese goods imposed on Sept. 1, as well as provide some relief from the 25% tariffs imposed on an earlier, $250 billion list of industrial and consumer goods.

One Washington-based trade expert said that to achieve the $40-50 billion in annual Chinese purchases of American farm goods touted by Trump in October, he would likely have to eliminate all of the tariffs the U.S. put in place since the trade war started in 2018. Trump and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer recognize that making such concessions for a "skinny" trade deal that fails to address core intellectual property and technology transfer issues is not a very good deal for Trump, a second person briefed on last weekend's trade phone call said.

Trump is the final decision-maker in the U.S. on any deal, and hasn't committed to any specifics so far, White House advisers say. The president said Tuesday that China "is going to have to make a deal that I like. If they don't, that's it."

A 'phase one' trade deal, once expected to be completed within weeks of an October news conference between Trump and Chinese vice premier Liu He, could now be pushed into next year, trade experts say.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. The Crown peddles subversive republican message, says royal historianTelevision series The Crown might have won millions of fans across the globe with its dramatization of the lif...

Two U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan helicopter crash-U.S. military

Two United States service members were killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan on Wednesday, the U.S. military said in a statement.The cause of the crash is under investigation, however preliminary reports do not indicate it was caused ...

US Senate unanimously passes Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act

In a show of solidarity with pro-democracy supporters in Hong Kong, the US Senate has unanimously passed legislation that would force the Trump administration to assess whether political unrest in the vital global financial hub justifies ch...

Benn leads sizzling Stars to blowout of Canucks

Jamie Benn collected two goals and an assist and Ben Bishop made 32 saves as the host Dallas Stars extended their point streak to nine games with a 6-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. Justin Dowling, Corey Perry and defensema...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019