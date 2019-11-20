International Development News
Development News Edition

Chattisgarh govt assures NMDC of extension lease

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 11:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 11:28 IST
Chattisgarh govt assures NMDC of extension lease

The Chhattisgarh government has assured state-run National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) of renewing mining leases in Dantewada district for another 20 years. The development assumes significance as NMDC is the country's largest iron ore miner and unlike in Karnataka the company's operations will not be affected in Chhattisgarh and the company will be able to supply raw material to steel makers.

NMDC had suspended iron ore-mining from its Donimalai mine in Karnataka following the decision of the State government to impose 80 per cent premium on the iron ore sales from the mine. "We are grateful to the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and top officials for their support to the NMDC and granting extension of lease for another 20 years," NMDC Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) N Baijendra Kumar said.

According to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, expiring licences of mines will not be renewed and the mines will be allotted on the basis of fresh auction. However, a company official explained that "earlier as per the act the state may renew the lease of a mine if approached by public merchant miner. This meant that a state government can or can not extend the lease. But learning with what happened in Karnataka with NMDC, central government in September 2019, made an amendment to the law and replaced a the word "may" with "shall". Now it means state 'shall' renew the lease of a mine if approached by public merchant miner."

The public sector mining major, which has been in the business of mining iron ore for over six decades, operates three iron-ore complexes in the country. While one is located in Karnataka's Donimalai, two are in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh — contributing 70 per cent to the company's total output.

Of the NMDC's 33-million tonnes per annum (MTPA) production, Chhattisgarh’s two complexes in Bacheli and Kirandul under Bailadila project contribute about 24 MTPA (in 2018-19). The Donimalai mine, with a capacity of 7 MTPA, where mining operations have been suspended for want of renewal which is still pending with Government of Karnataka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Paine says Australia have done homework on young Pakistan

Captain Tim Paine said Wednesday Australia were wary of being surprised by Pakistans young pace attack, which could include 16-year-old sensation Naseem Shah, and admitted they had been studying as much footage as possible. The home team go...

Cricket-Nervous wait almost over for India's pink-ball supplier

Paras Anand freely admits he will probably be the most nervous person at Eden Gardens on Friday when India take the day-night test plunge against Bangladesh.Equipment manufacturer Sanspareils Greenlands, commonly known as SG, has supplied t...

UPDATE 1-Pope Francis begins visit to Thailand as faithful jostle for selfies

Pope Francis arrived in Thailand on Wednesday to meet with its small but devoted Catholic minority on a seven-day Asian trip that will include a family reunion in Bangkok and take his anti-nuclear message to Japan. Waiting for a glimpse of ...

Cong leader demands restoration of SPG cover for Gandhis

Congress leader Anand Sharma on Wednesday demanded in Rajya Sabha restoration of the SpecialProtection Group cover to former prime minister Manmohan Singh and the Gandhi familyRaising the issue in the upper house, he said the cover should b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019