International Development News
Development News Edition

Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to ONGC's proposed senior unsecured notes

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 13:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 13:11 IST
Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to ONGC's proposed senior unsecured notes
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday said it has assigned a 'Baa1' rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes to be issued by Oil and Natural Gas Corp under its USD 2 billion medium-term note program. The outlook on the rating is negative, Moody's said in a statement.

"The notes' rating is in line with ONGC's Baa1 issuer rating, which is in turn primarily driven by its standalone credit profile as captured by the company's baa1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA)," says Vikas Halan, a Moody's Senior Vice President. The rating reflects ONGC's position as the largest integrated oil and gas company in India with significant reserves, production and crude distillation capacity as also its substantial operating cash flow generation capacity.

It also factors the firm's solid credit metrics that have improved but remain constrained by volatile — although range-bound — oil prices and high shareholder returns. At the same time, Moody's expected that ONGC will not be asked to share fuel subsidies, as long as oil prices stay below USD 70 per barrel.

"ONGC's issuer rating also incorporates the company's high likelihood of extraordinary support from and very high dependence on the Government of India, in times of need. However, this assumption of government support has not resulted in any rating uplift, as the sovereign's rating is below ONGC's BCA," it said. Given ONGC's strong credit metrics and status as a government-owned company, it enjoys strong access to debt capital markets and has substantial financial flexibility through equity stakes in Indian Oil Corp and GAIL India, which together were valued at about Rs 21,000 crore as on November 14, 2019.

Moody's ratings for ONGC are based on the full consolidation of Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) which includes the full consolidation of HPCL's 49 percent-owned joint venture, HPCL-Mittal Energy. The government owns 62.98 percent of ONGC's equity and has the ability to appoint all of its board of directors.

"The negative outlook on ONGC is in line with the negative outlook on the Government of India's rating and reflects Moody's view that ONGC's ratings will be downgraded if India's sovereign rating is downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2," Moody's said. "Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely. The outlook will return to stable if the outlook on the sovereign rating moves to stable."

ONGC's ratings may experience downward pressure if the sovereign rating is downgraded, ONGC increases its pace of acquisitions such that it results in higher business risk and a deterioration in its credit metrics, or oil prices decline on a sustained basis resulting in weak cash flow generation and a deterioration in ONGC's credit metrics, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to provide Vietnam with coast guard ship, eyes South China Sea

The United States announced on Wednesday it will provide Vietnam with another coast guard cutter for its growing fleet of ships, boosting Hanois ability to patrol the South China Sea amid tensions with China. U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esp...

ANALYSIS-Rugby-Former teacher Rennie to be schooled on 'Aussie way'

Former schoolteacher Dave Rennie has a track record of guiding rugby teams to championships and glory but he will need to get used to taking instruction when he starts work as Wallabies coach in mid-2020.Tasked on Wednesday with leading Aus...

50th IFFI begins in Goa with screening of Italian film Despite the Fog

The 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India begins in Goa with the screening of the Italian film Despite the Fog. Speaking at the press conference with the cast and crew, Director Goran Paskaljevic, who has also served as J...

Indian Navy is inducting large number of state-of-the-art

Indian Navy is inducting a large number of highly capable and state-of-the-art assets and equipment, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Wednesday as he highlighted the strategic importance of the seas in the well- being of people of the coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019