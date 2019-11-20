Godrej Locks Unveils Free Home Safety Assessment Programme as Part of #HarGharSurakshit Campaign

With #AgentOfSafety annual theme, introduces hargharsurakshit.com and a documentary with VICE India

MUMBAI, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Home Safety Day, Godrej Locks, India's most trusted locking solutions brand, unveiled free Home Safety Assessment Programme through which citizens can measure the safety strength of their homes. This unique offering will allow citizens to gauge safety standards and take precautionary measures to address any loopholes in home safety. The Home Safety Assessment Programme is part of the first year anniversary of #HarGharSurakshit, India's biggest public awareness campaign driven by Godrej Locks to make citizens home safety conscious.

In India, Home Safety remains a major issue and needs conscious attention. As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 2,44,119 cases of robbery, theft, burglary and dacoity, among others, took place in residential premises in 2017. There is a 10.53% increase in home safety incidents in 2017 compared to 2016 which is worrisome. Moreover, as per Har Ghar Surakshit Report by Godrej Locks, 64% Indians are not equipped to handle such threats. On the #HarGharSurakshit first anniversary, Godrej Locks has adopted the #AgentOfSafety theme to drive positive behavioural change towards home safety. The free Home Safety Assessment Programme is one such crucial step in line with this vision. People can avail this service for free anywhere in India by visiting www.hargharsurakshit.com a newly launched website for the campaign.

Commenting on the #HarGharSurakshit and the new announcement, Shyam Motwani, Executive VP & Business Head, Godrej Locks, said, "Every three minutes, one home safety breach like robbery, theft and burglary is taking place in India. This is a matter of grave concern and calls for immediate action by all. Being India's most trusted locking solutions brand, Godrej Locks embarked on #HarGharSurakshit to make people home safety conscious. After one year, we, want to bring about a behavioural change and inspire people to be agents of safety themselves. To ensure the success of #HarGharSurakshit, we have invested INR 44 crores so far out of INR 100 crore investment committed for a three-year period. We will continue to invest in this cause and want to see a positive change in people's outlook for their safety at homes."

As part of the first anniversary of #HarGharSurakshit, actors Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu; Ritu Gorai, Founder of JAMM's Network and RJ Karan Mehta of Radio City 91.1FM; were roped in by Godrej Locks as agents of safety in line with this year's theme of #HarGharSurakshit. They participated in an open forum discussion on the topic of 'Safety in Times of Surging Robberies, Thefts and Burglaries at Homes'.

Popular actors Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu, who were acknowledged as agents of safety, said, "Home is not just a brick & mortar structure, but a place where we spend time with our kids and family. It is our safety net, offering us physical and emotional security. We are proud to associate with #HarGharSurakshit initiative. We thank Godrej Locks for recognising us as agents of safety so that we can bring about a behavioural change in people towards home safety. We urge everyone to come forward and register for the Home Safety Assessment Programme and take the first step towards a safer home."

Godrej Locks also released an eye-opening documentary in partnership with VICE Media India. With interviews of ex-robbers, cops, robber victims and criminologists, the gritty documentary-style film presents a 360-degree perspective on how one can keep their home safe.

In 2018, on Home Safety Day, Godrej Locks unveiled #HarGharSurakshit and committed INR 100 crore investment for a three-year period towards this cause. Throughout the year, Godrej Locks focussed on sensitizing citizens from all age groups beginning from senior citizens, children, women to youngsters. Suraksha Charcha Forum was created by Godrej Locks to sensitize 1000+ senior citizens across 8 cities in adopting home safety measures. For women and children, it leveraged days like International Women's Day and Child Safety Week to engage stakeholders digitally.

About Godrej Locks

Godrej Locks is a 122-year-old leading manufacturer of innovative locking devices. Since its inception in 1897 by Ardeshir Godrej, the name 'Godrej' has become synonymous with trust, protection and integrity. From the first Anchor branded lock in 1897 to the first ever spring less lock in 1907, to the iconic 'Navtal' in 1954, and to the postmodern biometric locks, Godrej has set every benchmark in the locks industry. Over the years, Godrej Locks have changed in form, function and scope of application. But one thing still remains the same - the solid stamp of trust and reliability. Godrej Locks adhere to global quality norms and hold ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001 certifications.

With their locks reaching several countries around the world over a period of time, the brand has come a long way in delivering world-class smart locking solutions, therefore revolutionizing the very perception of a locking device from a mere functionality at an entry and exit point, to a proud pause at the doorstep, a moment to take in the significance of how far they have come. For more information, please log on to www.godrejlocks.com

Godrej Locks is a business unit of Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.

