International Development News
Development News Edition

Microsoft to organise workshop for startups

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 17:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 16:54 IST
Microsoft to organise workshop for startups
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Continuing its efforts to accelerate India's startup ecosystem, Microsoft is organising here on Friday a technology workshop with business-mentoring and networking sessions ahead of sustained guidance to select firms. Organised in association with the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), the November 22 event is part of the MNC's 'Highway to a Hundred Unicorns' project that aims to strengthen startups in cities beyond metros.

Led by Microsoft experts and industry stalwarts, the day-long event at KSUM's Integrated Startup Complex in Kalamassery will enable innovative entrepreneurs to interact with senior officials of the state government as well, a KSUM release said here on Wednesday. Organisers said startups in cities beyond metros faced the challenge of keeping operations cost-effective amid a lack of support to cutting-edge technology support and the dearth of mentorship from ecosystem players.

It is considering these that Microsoft launched a comprehensive global programme designed to support startups in tier-2 cities as they build and scale their companies. The event will host a 'Emerge X', which will be a startup competition that seeks to identify the state's top technology startups.

The selected firms will get a chance to pitch on stage in front of a jury of prominent investors, venture capitalists and ecosystem leaders and be recognized as one of the most innovative startups in the state. Selected startups will be given Microsoft for Startups offers, provided with technical architecture guidance and mentorship by Microsoft.

Subsequently, the top three startups from 'Emerge X' will be invited to a national-level event in 2020. Lathika S Pai, Country Head, Microsoft for Startups (MENA and SAARC), said India had untapped talent that merited reach-out beyond the metropolitan startup hubs.

"Our tech expertise and experience of engaging with some of the most successful Indian startups will help these innovators become enterprise-ready and scale their operations in within the country and abroad," she said. KSUM Chief Executive Officer Saji Gopinath said startups in tier-2 cities merited better exposure to advanced technologies as well as networking opportunities.

"An MNC as big as Microsoft facilitating it will be of big advantages to such nascent firms aspiring to grow," he said. Startups attending the event will receive guidance and mentorship through technology workshops on subjects like Azure, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence.

Identified top startups in 'Emerge X Kerala' programme will receive Azure credits and select startups will also be invited to pitch for access to the Microsoft ScaleUp programme. Microsoft for Startups enables startups to reach customers across the globe by leveraging the cloud marketplace, enterprise sales team and partner ecosystem.

Microsoft is uniquely positioned to help startups embrace the next phase of growth and evolve from being market-ready to enterprise-ready. Registrations can be made at aka.ms/H2100-Kochi, the release said.

Microsoft has been conducting its Highway to a 100 Unicorns series across several states in the country with the aim to discover and enable the next wave of high-potential technology startups with good products and focus on global expansion..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Saudi king says kingdom seeks political settlement in Yemen

Saudi Arabias King Salman said on Wednesday the kingdom sought a political settlement in Yemen and hoped a recent agreement signed in Riyadh would open the door to broader peace talks.He was speaking in an annual address to the Shura Counci...

UPDATE 2-France pledges more cash and debt relief for hospitals to quell unrest

France will absorb 10 billion euros 11.1 billion of public hospital debt, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Wednesday, in an emergency measure designed to end months of protests by disgruntled doctors and nurses. Philippe also promise...

Oppn raises the issue of absence of ministers in the House

Odisha Assembly on Wednesday witnessed noisy scenes as the opposition MLAs raised the issue of absence of ministers in the House, forcing Speaker S N Patro to ask the government chief whip to ensure that at least one minister should be pres...

FlexiLoans.com emerges among the top 100 global FinTech innovators' list by KPMG and H2 Ventures

Only four Indian FinTech startups made their way to the Emerging 50 ListMumbai FlexiLoans has been ranked amongst Emerging 50 FinTechs, according to a report released by KPMG in collaboration with H2 Ventures. The 2019 Fintech100 list feat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019