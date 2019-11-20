Saifee Hospital Creates Awareness About Specialized Medical Care for the Elderly

MUMBAI, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saifee Hospital - a key multispecialty healthcare provider of Mumbai, participated in a community exhibition to highlight the importance of Geriatric care. Geriatrics is a branch of healthcare that specializes in the specific medical needs of older adults. This broad term encompasses such services as assisted living, long term care, nursing homes, adult daycare, hospice care, and home care. This exhibition called Mashtal was organized for women of the Bohra community by a group called Attalebaatilmumenaat to foster entrepreneurship in the community.

In line with the endeavors of Saifee Hospital to contribute towards the wellbeing of the society, this event focused on Geriatric Care and addressed the issues and challenges faced by this vulnerable section of the community. It served as a guiding light for the youngsters to care for those who have raised them with love and dedication. The visitors were informed and educated about general as well as specific care for the elderly people including grooming needs, hygiene, oral care, back and knee pain management through physiotherapy, prostrate & breast cancer detection and management, etc. The Ayurveda section of Saifee Hospital gave insights on home remedies for ailments common with the elderly population. Gadgets and aids to maintain independence in the Geriatric population such as grab bars, raised toilet seats with side rails, etc were displayed to the visitors and their importance explained. The hospital exhibit also offered free blood sugar and bone density evaluation to all visitors followed by a personalized consultation session.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Swati Sanghvi, HOD, Advanced Physiotherapy Department said, "Aging can be beautiful when the body and the mind are aligned as one. Our focus was to help create awareness amongst the people regarding the needs of the elderly and provide means and ways to help them age gracefully. The response was overwhelming and we thank the attendees for spending time understanding this lesser-known concept."

About Saifee Hospital:

Saifee Hospital boasts of an impressive 257 beds including 44 ICU beds, 9 Operation Theatres with more than 10,000 surgeries a year, and a footfall of more than 150000 per year for Outpatient services "When I fall sick, it is HE who cures me" is the philosophy practised under the regal domes and glistening lights of Saifee Hospital based. Because of the availability of several unique services under one roof Saifee Hospital has become the ideal destination for every medical need. Driving forces behind the success story of Saifee Hospital are a bevy of highly skilled professionals and healthcare services, excellent infrastructure and equipment, affordable pricing structure, demonstrable commitment to accreditation (NABH), quality assurance, and transparency of outcomes. It has evolved as a centre of healing for patients not only within the country but, for patients from more than 62 countries worldwide.

