NuGen Mobility Summit 2019 to host over 2500 participants

The International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) is organizing the NuGen Mobility Summit 2019 from 27th to 29th November 2019 at Center 2 in Manesar, Gurugram. The objective of the Summit is to share new ideas, learnings, global experiences, innovations and future technologies trends for the faster adoption, assimilation and development of advanced Automotive Technologies for a smarter and greener future. This event will help in building a platform for bringing together all stakeholders in the automotive industry to understand global advancements in technologies. The event will be inaugurated by Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Nitin Jairam Gadkari on 27th Nov 2019 and Minister of State of Ministry of Finance, Anurag Thakur, will also be present during the inaugural session.

The event is being organized in association with SAENIS, SAE INDIA, SAE International, NATRiP, DIMTS, DHI, MoRTH, SIAM, and ACMA. The Summit will host more than 2500 participants, more than 250 exhibitors, and 150 keynotes and technical papers.

Briefing media in New Delhi Director ICAT, Dinesh Tyagi said that NuGen Mobility Summit 2019 will be one of the largest automotive events in India. He said that the uniqueness of this event is track demonstrations, drive-touch-feel activity and lab demonstrations on upcoming vehicle technologies like connected mobility, autonomous vehicles, electric mobility, alternative fuels, intelligent transportation system, hydrogen fuel cell, hydrogen I.C engine, vehicle dynamics, advanced materials, and light-weighting, end of life vehicles and recycling. The event will also include demonstrations by students form teams of SAE Efficycle and BAJA. The Summit will provide insights into the upcoming technologies in the area of smart and green mobility, first-hand feels of vehicle technology trends, interaction with industry experts and OEMs from India and abroad, understanding the associated testing regulations, future design trends, and solutions.

ICAT Centre-II is being readied to create a world-class state-of-the-art facility for organizing this Summit for the automotive fraternity. Several kinds of tracks such as Coast down the track, Oval Track, ABS track, Hill Track, and flood track will be available for demonstrations.

Experts working with leading international scientific and research organizations and testing laboratories from various parts of the world like the USA, Europe, Japan, and other Asian countries will be part of the NuGen Mobility Summit 2019. They will share their experiences and knowledge on the development of smart and green technologies and the challenges that the industry needs to overcome.

ICAT Manesar is a division of NATRIP Implementation Society (NATIS) under the Department of Heavy Industries, Govt. of India. ICAT provides services for testing, validation, design, and homologation of all categories of vehicles and has a mission to assist the automotive industry in adopting cutting edge technologies in-vehicle evaluation and component development to ensure reliability, durability, and compliance to the current and future regulations in new generation mobility solutions.

(With Inputs from PIB)