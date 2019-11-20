International Development News
Development News Edition

NuGen Mobility Summit 2019 to host over 2500 participants

The objective of the Summit is to share new ideas, learnings, global experiences, innovations and future technologies trends for the faster adoption, assimilation and development of advanced Automotive Technologies for a smarter and greener future.

NuGen Mobility Summit 2019 to host over 2500 participants
Experts working with leading international scientific and research organizations and testing laboratories from various parts of the world like the USA, Europe, Japan, and other Asian countries will be part of the NuGen Mobility Summit 2019. Image Credit: (Wikimedia)

The International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) is organizing the NuGen Mobility Summit 2019 from 27th to 29th November 2019 at Center 2 in Manesar, Gurugram. The objective of the Summit is to share new ideas, learnings, global experiences, innovations and future technologies trends for the faster adoption, assimilation and development of advanced Automotive Technologies for a smarter and greener future. This event will help in building a platform for bringing together all stakeholders in the automotive industry to understand global advancements in technologies. The event will be inaugurated by Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Nitin Jairam Gadkari on 27th Nov 2019 and Minister of State of Ministry of Finance, Anurag Thakur, will also be present during the inaugural session.

The event is being organized in association with SAENIS, SAE INDIA, SAE International, NATRiP, DIMTS, DHI, MoRTH, SIAM, and ACMA. The Summit will host more than 2500 participants, more than 250 exhibitors, and 150 keynotes and technical papers.

Briefing media in New Delhi Director ICAT, Dinesh Tyagi said that NuGen Mobility Summit 2019 will be one of the largest automotive events in India. He said that the uniqueness of this event is track demonstrations, drive-touch-feel activity and lab demonstrations on upcoming vehicle technologies like connected mobility, autonomous vehicles, electric mobility, alternative fuels, intelligent transportation system, hydrogen fuel cell, hydrogen I.C engine, vehicle dynamics, advanced materials, and light-weighting, end of life vehicles and recycling. The event will also include demonstrations by students form teams of SAE Efficycle and BAJA. The Summit will provide insights into the upcoming technologies in the area of smart and green mobility, first-hand feels of vehicle technology trends, interaction with industry experts and OEMs from India and abroad, understanding the associated testing regulations, future design trends, and solutions.

ICAT Centre-II is being readied to create a world-class state-of-the-art facility for organizing this Summit for the automotive fraternity. Several kinds of tracks such as Coast down the track, Oval Track, ABS track, Hill Track, and flood track will be available for demonstrations.

Experts working with leading international scientific and research organizations and testing laboratories from various parts of the world like the USA, Europe, Japan, and other Asian countries will be part of the NuGen Mobility Summit 2019. They will share their experiences and knowledge on the development of smart and green technologies and the challenges that the industry needs to overcome.

ICAT Manesar is a division of NATRIP Implementation Society (NATIS) under the Department of Heavy Industries, Govt. of India. ICAT provides services for testing, validation, design, and homologation of all categories of vehicles and has a mission to assist the automotive industry in adopting cutting edge technologies in-vehicle evaluation and component development to ensure reliability, durability, and compliance to the current and future regulations in new generation mobility solutions.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Victim's lawyer should not be ordinarily allowed to examine witness in criminal trial, says SC

A victims lawyer should not be ordinarily allowed to examine or cross-examine a witness during criminal trial, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday while observing that permitting this might weaken the prosecution case. The top court said th...

Gujarat HC issues notices to self-styled godman, state govt on 'detention' of two women

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday issued notices to self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda and the state government on a plea filed by a man seeking custody of his two daughters detained at an ashram run here by the controversial guru. A di...

US consular staff in Turkey quizzed over video that 'mocked Islam'

Istanbul, Nov 20 AFP Turkish police questioned two local staffers from a US consulate in Turkey on Wednesday over a Halloween party video accused of denigrating religious values, news agency DHA reported. The pair, who work at the consulate...

'Thor' star Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris join Rajamouli's 'RRR'

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli on Wednesday cast three international actors -- Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Alison Doody -- for his upcoming period drama RRR. Stevenson, who featured in Thor, will play the lead antagonist Scott in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019