IT major TCS partners Qualcomm to launch new innovation hub

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 19:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 19:45 IST
IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday launched an innovation hub in Hyderabad with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc that will be used to build domain-specific solutions to help enterprises across industries accelerate their digital transformation journeys. "The new hub will be used to build domain-specific solutions that utilize the combinatorial power of AI, IoT and 5G technologies to help global enterprises across industries accelerate their digital transformation journeys," a statement said.

It added that the hub will utilize TCS's expertise in digital technologies, along with Qualcomm Technologies' depth in 5G, edge AI and edge devices to build solutions to entirely new use-cases. The innovation hub will explore the possibilities opened up by 5G in different industries such as healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, retail, utilities.

"Solutions developed at the hub will help customers embrace new business models, offer differentiated products and value-added services, deliver sophisticated customer experiences, and generate new revenue streams," it added. In a separate statement, TCS iON, a strategic unit of the Mumbai-based TCS, said it has launched 'TCS iON Industry Honour Certification'.

The 'phygital' learning program will enable university students to opt for courses in domains such as AI, robotics, cloud computing, data mining, analytics, IoT, and cybersecurity. "These courses, curated in collaboration with industry experts and academia, will help students align their skills with industry applications, and become job-ready. Students will be able to access these courses anytime, anywhere and on any device throughout the duration of their degree program," the statement said.

Amity Group is among the earliest partners to sign up for the program to equip its 1.75 lakh students with new-age skills. "This is yet another innovation from TCS iON that re-imagines the learning construct by seamlessly integrating energizing content, industry mentors, academic experts, and industry jobs within the physical classroom, leveraging digital technologies to drive scale and outcome impact," TCS iON Global Head Venguswamy Ramaswamy said.

