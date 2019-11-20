Airtel partners CuriosityStream for video entertainment service

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced a partnership with non-fiction video entertainment platform CuriosityStream to offer its content on both Xstream mobile app, web and TV platform. The service will be available to all Airtel prepaid customers subscribing to the monthly plan of Rs 199, post paid customers above Rs 299 plan and broadband customers subscribing to the monthly plan of Rs 1,099 and above, the company said in a statement.

"Airtel Thanks Gold and Platinum customers will get complimentary access to exciting CuriosityStream content on the Airtel Xstream app and airtelxstream.com. The content will also be available on the Airtel Xstream Hybrid Box and Airtel Xstream Smart Stick," Bharti Airtel said. Launched by Discovery Channel founder John Hendricks, CuriosityStream lets viewers explore across thousands of films and series covering space, art, volcanoes, history, travel, cars, architecture, dinosaurs and so much more.

"We are thrilled to join hands with CuriosityStream to introduce India to best-in-class factual entertainment content. There is a growing demand in India for quality content and we believe that CuriosityStream's award-winning series will add to our effort of delivering a differentiated experience to our customers," Bharti Airtel Chief Product Officer Adarsh Nair said.

