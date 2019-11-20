International Development News
Business briefs 3

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Wednesday said it has partnered with industry body FICCI to launch a workshop series across India for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to help them leverage e-commerce to grow their business. Starting with Ahmedabad on November 21, Flipkart and FICCI will host a series of workshops, wherein MSMEs can understand how the e-commerce marketplace can help them build their businesses and increase brand visibility, a statement said.

Flipkart representatives will advise attendees on e-commerce specific accounting and taxation issues, access to capital, how to identify new opportunities, importance of brand building online, how to build and scale their brands, and supply chain management and inventory planning for e-commerce, it added. Flipkart aims to host over 10 such events to begin with, across cities such as Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Guwahati and Nagpur.

* * * * * Azent Overseas Education acquires Admission Table.com

* Azent Overseas Education Ltd on Wednesday said it has acquired Bengaluru-based Admission Table.com, an artificial intelligence-driven online platform for overseas university admission counselling. Azent is an edutech start-up founded by Atul Nishar (Hexaware founder) and his daughter Priyanka Nishar.

In line with the company's plan to invest Rs 250 crore in cutting-edge technologies, building of products and offerings, acquisition and centre infrastructure, this strategic acquisition will extend the company's reach beyond the tier I cities and establish a pan-India presence, a statement said.

