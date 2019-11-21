Argentina sends its first shipment of chilled pork to China

Argentine has sent its first shipment of chilled pork to China, the government of the South American farming powerhouse said on Wednesday, as China's pork imports rise due to a devastating outbreak of African swine fever at home. The shipment included 26 tonnes of pork cuts, according to a statement from the Agriculture Ministry in Buenos Aires.

"This step further consolidates our livestock sector on the world market," the statement said. Argentina announced it had clinched a deal in April to access the world's biggest pork market.

Argentina, already a major world supplier of soybeans, corn, wheat, and soymeal livestock feed, is pushing to increase exports of pork and beef. Chinese pork imports could reach record levels of as much as 4.6 million tonnes next year, Dutch financial services firm Rabobank said this month. The surge in imports comes after African swine fever, a fatal pig disease, spread through China, which has the world's largest hog herd, killing millions and discouraging many farmers from replenishing their farms.

