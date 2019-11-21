International Development News
Development News Edition

China, HK stocks drop as fresh Sino-U.S. dispute dents sentiment

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 10:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 10:08 IST
China, HK stocks drop as fresh Sino-U.S. dispute dents sentiment
Image Credit: Flickr

China and Hong Kong stocks on Thursday extended losses to a second session as a fresh dispute between Washington and Beijing over Hong Kong stoked concerns that an interim trade deal could slide into next year.

** The CSI300 index was down 0.6% at 3,885.32 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4% to 2,899.56 points. ** The Hang Seng index dropped 1.6% to 26,456.23 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.5% to 10,458.92 points.

** Completion of a "phase one" U.S.-China trade deal could be pushed into next year, trade experts and people close to the White House said, as Beijing presses for more extensive tariff rollbacks, and the Trump administration counters with heightened demands of its own. ** In a dinner speech in Beijing on Wednesday, Vice Premier Liu He said he was "cautiously optimistic" on a "phase one" deal, Bloomberg News said, citing people who attended the event ahead of a forum organized by Bloomberg LP.

** The crackdown on anti-government protests in Hong Kong may also complicate the completion of a deal. ** The Hong Kong issue is definitely a negative factor in the trade talks, Zhang Yansheng, principal researcher at the state-affiliated think-tank China Center for International Economic Exchanges, said at the Bloomberg forum on Thursday.

** The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed two bills to back protesters in Hong Kong and send a warning to China about human rights, with President Donald Trump expected to sign them into law, despite delicate trade talks with Beijing. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.12%, while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.73%.

** The yuan was quoted at 7.0385 per U.S. dollar, 0.03% weaker than the previous close of 7.0364. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index advanced 16.73%, while China's H-share index rose 4.9%. Shanghai stocks declined 0.61% so far this month.

** As of 0414 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 27.98% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Antetokounmpo's double-double helps Bucks beat Hawks

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 11 rebounds, pacing the Milwaukee Bucks to a 135-127 win over the host Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. It was the ninth time that Antetokounmpo has had 30 points and 10 rebounds in a game this season, top...

Robinson's career night lifts Heat past Cavaliers

Duncan Robinson scored a career-high 29 points -- making seven 3-pointers in a decisive second quarter -- as the host Miami Heat routed the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-100 on Wednesday night. Rookie guard Tyler Herro added 22 points as the Heat...

All zeros: When no batsman of a team scored a run

In a rare instance, no batsman of a team was able to score any run in a cricket match and the team lost by a massive 754 runs in an U-16 Harris Shield game here. The game was played between Swami Vivekanand School and Childrens Welfare Cent...

UPDATE 2-Pressure grows Westpac CEO after massive Australian money laundering scandal

Pressure mounted on the chief executive of Westpac Banking Corp on Thursday over the handling of Australias biggest money-laundering scandal, with the prime minister calling on the banks board to review his position.Australian regulator AUS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019