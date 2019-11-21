International Development News
Onmobile partners with Gionee to build, manage mobile entertainment

  Updated: 21-11-2019 10:44 IST
  Created: 21-11-2019 10:33 IST
Onmobile partners with Gionee to build, manage mobile entertainment
IT company Onmobile Global on Thursday said it has collaborated with Gionee, owned by the Jaina Group, to build and manage its mobile entertainment ecosystem. Gionee, has entered into an agreement with OnMobile to launch its portfolio of products including contests, games, themes, tones, and videos, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a regulatory filing.

Onmobile provides contests with interesting and contextual topics to an estimated over 12 million active users. Besides this, it also offers mobile game subscription services, high-definition tones with an extensive music catalog and video streaming solutions that cater to a host of viewership tastes and needs.

Around 15 percent of the overall revenue generated from the Contest services will be invested in gratification to drive engagement, the filing said. "We are thrilled to bring our top revenue-generating products to the users of Gionee phones," On mobile President and Chief Operating Officer said Sanjay Bhambri said.

Gionee Managing Director Pardeep Jain said, "we believe that OnMobile's portfolio of products will provide our phone users with engaging and rewarding experiences wherein the Gionee consumers will get a chance to win reward prizes worth up to Rs 2,000 in various forms like cashback, vouchers, and Gionee products." Shares of Onmobile Global were trading at Rs 35.85, up 4.04 percent on the BSE in morning trade.

