International Development News
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares falter as China-U.S. row over Hong Kong wrecks trade deal hopes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 12:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 11:50 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares falter as China-U.S. row over Hong Kong wrecks trade deal hopes
Image Credit: Flickr

Global stocks took a beating on Thursday as a fresh row between Washington and Beijing over U.S. legislation on Hong Kong threatened to undermine their trade talks and delay a "phase one" deal that investors had initially hoped to be signed by now. European shares were on course to extend their losses with pan-European Euro Stoxx 50 futures down 0.62%, German DAX futures falling 0.68% and Britain's FTSE futures down 0.48%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.2% to a three-week low, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng tumbling 1.6% while Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.4%. Chinese mainland shares dropped 0.3%. U.S. S&P500 futures were down 0.15%, having dropped as much as 0.6% in Asian trade, a day after all three major indexes fell, with the S&P 500 losing 0.38%.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed two bills intended to support protesters in Hong Kong and send a warning to China about human rights. The legislation, which has angered Beijing, has been sent to the White House for President Donald Trump's approval. A person familiar with the matter said Trump was expected to sign it.

"China will surely take this as interference into its domestic affairs and is likely to think it will no longer need to make concessions on trade," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. The move came as trade experts and people close to the White House said completion of a "phase one" U.S.-China trade deal could slide into next year, as Beijing presses for more extensive tariff rollbacks, and the Trump administration counters with demands of its own.

Trump said on Oct. 11 that the deal could take as long as five weeks, and investors had initially expected an agreement by mid-November. Asked Wednesday about the status of the China deal, Trump told reporters in Texas: "I don't think they're stepping up to the level that I want."

Trade jitters sent the 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield down to 1.736%, near its lowest levels in three weeks and down nearly 25 basis points from a Nov. 7 peak of 1.973%, a three-month high. Similarly in the currency market, the yuan hit three-week lows, trading as low as 7.0450 to the dollar in onshore trade.

The dollar was soft against the yen at 108.59, compared to this week's high of 109.07 touched on Monday, while gold held firm at $1,470.2 per ounce. The euro was little changed at $1.1077.

Tomoo Kinoshita, the chief economist at Invesco Asset Management in Tokyo, said the market is unlikely to completely give up hopes on the trade deal. "There have always been some uncertainties in trade talks but that won't erase positive effects from signs of bottoming out in the global manufacturing sector," he said.

The minutes from the Federal Reserve's previous policy meeting published on Wednesday offered little guidance on what would cause policymakers to change their minds on the outlook after an increasingly divided Fed decided to hit the pause button in its easing cycle. Oil prices also dipped, paring some of their 2% gains made on Wednesday after a better-than-expected U.S. crude inventories report and as Russia said it would continue its cooperation with OPEC to keep the market balanced.

Global benchmark Brent futures dropped 0.19% to $62.28. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 0.16% at $56.92 per barrel in early Thursday trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

A Green Partnership: GKN Additive Enables Mass-production of Energy-efficient Industrial Burners for Kueppers Solutions

GKN Additive, a leader in the metal additive manufacturing AM market, and&#160;Kueppers Solutions, a specialist for industrial combustion technology, announced their strategic partnership today. By mass-producing highly energy-efficient mix...

NBA roundup: Clippers win OT thriller over Celtics

Lou Williams scored 27 points, and Paul George added 25 points and eight assists to help the Los Angeles Clippers notch an intense 107-104 overtime victory over the visiting Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Kawhi Leonard returned from a t...

Clippers' Big Two debut in OT thriller over Celtics

Lou Williams scored 27 points, and Paul George added 25 points and eight assists to help the Los Angeles Clippers notch an intense 107-104 overtime victory over the visiting Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Kawhi Leonard returned from a t...

Pink Revolution in City of Joy: India clear favourites in maiden Day/Night Test

Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohlis seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden DayNight Test starting here on Friday. It took India a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019