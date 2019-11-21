Tesco Business Services, One of the Top 20 Most Admired Shared Services Organisations in the World by SSON

Tesco Business Services (TBS), the global services arm for Tesco worldwide has been recognised as one of the top 20 most admired Shared Services Organisations in the world by Shared Services & Outsourcing Network (SSON). The recognition has been given basis SSON's process-level benchmarking metrics that include attrition, HR and talent, general finance, record-to-report, procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, master data management, payroll, and travel and expense.

Each year, SSON recognises the achievements of Shared Services Centers and service delivery teams that demonstrate exceptional performance and exceed industry standards. Likewise, this year, SSON Analytics released its latest benchmarking study with the top 20 most desired SSONs. The most admired global Shared Services Organisations (SSOs) are identified using a methodology that collates SSON's cross-channel proprietary data from its global community of 160,000 members and applies a weighting system to the various criteria under consideration.

Recently, SSON has also organised their annual industry awards ceremony 'Shared Services & Outsourcing Impact Awards' at the 22nd Asian Shared Services and Outsourcing Week (SSOW), Singapore event which honours and celebrates SSO and service delivery teams who have exceeded industry standards in their SS&O initiatives. As part of the ceremony, Tesco Business Services was honoured with 'Business Transformation Impact Award 2019' and 'Automation Impact Award 2019' under Gold & Bronze categories respectively in recognition of the company's strategy, improvement & strategic automation methodology, benefits, and hard improvements that have been made so far through Automation.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sumit Mitra, CEO - Tesco Business Services (TBS) and Tesco Bengaluru, said, "We are delighted to be recognised by SSON, the world's largest community of shared services, outsourcing and transformation professionals. These honours endorse our vision and affirm our teams' passion, capabilities and commitment to continually provide a better shopping experience for our customers. TBS operations across Bengaluru, Budapest, Dundee, Welwyn Garden City and Central Europe are integral in solving critical business problems to enhance enterprise-wide operations and enable the smooth running of Tesco. We are now inspired to redouble our efforts to serve our shoppers a little better every day."

Tesco Business Services, some of the services involved are Financial, Commercial and Payrolls, customer colleague engagement, Property, and many others. The team is committed to serving our shoppers little better every day.

The Shared Services and Outsourcing Network (SSON) is an online source for global business services executives and business leaders who leverage technology and best practices to improve operational efficiency. It is the largest and most established community of shared services and outsourcing professionals in the world.

About Tesco in Bengaluru:

Tesco in Bengaluru is a multi-disciplinary team serving our shoppers a little better every day across markets. Our goal is to create a sustainable competitive advantage for Tesco by standardising processes, delivering cost savings, enabling agility and empowering our colleagues to do even more for our customers. With cross-functional expertise, a wide network of teams and strong governance, we reduce complexity, thereby offering high-quality services for our customers.

Tesco in Bengaluru, established in 2004 to enable standardisation and build centralised capabilities and competencies, makes the experience better for our millions of customers worldwide and simpler for over 4,50,000 colleagues. For further information, visit our website http://www.tescobengaluru.com/

