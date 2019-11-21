International Development News
FTSE falls as trade view deteriorates; Royal Mail sinks

Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

London's FTSE 100 fell further on Thursday as a standoff between U.S. and China over Hong Kong put off hopes of an imminent trade deal, while mid-cap Royal Mail slumped 12% after saying it was behind schedule on its turnaround plan. The main index shed 0.7% as financial stocks and oil firms dropped amid a fresh row between the two countries after U.S. legislation on Hong Kong drew condemnation from Beijing, casting doubt on progress over the trade deal.

Shares in BAT outperformed, however, ahead of a meeting on vaping guidelines at the White House on Friday. The mid-cap FTSE 250 slid 0.8%, as Royal Mail's plunged more than offset a 6% rise in Direct Line after Britain's biggest motor insurer laid out a plan to cut expenses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

