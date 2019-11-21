International Development News
Development News Edition

PSU banks disburse Rs 2.52 lakh cr loans in Oct

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 17:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 17:55 IST
PSU banks disburse Rs 2.52 lakh cr loans in Oct

Public sector banks disbursed a record Rs 2.52 lakh crore of loans during the festive month of October, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday. An amount of Rs 1.05 lakh crore was fresh lending, the Department Financial Services said in a statement.

An amount of Rs 46,800 crore was given as working capital loan, it said. The government in September had asked state-run banks to step up lending and hold outreach programmes or loans melas in 400 districts to lend to desirable shadow banks and retail borrowers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-UK's Labour unveils "radical and ambitious" plan to remake Britain

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn unveiled his partys election manifesto on Thursday, setting out radical plans to transform Britain with public sector pay rises, higher taxes on companies and a sweeping nationalisation of infrastructure. Voters ...

Student posing as ortho surgeon held for extortion

A20-year-old man who allegedly extorted Rs 2.8 lakh from a woman after posing as an orthopedic surgeon on a matrimonial site, was arrested here on Thursday, police said. The woman had to quit her job inMalaysia due to harassment and threat...

Treat Puducherry as 'transgender' iffirm stand can't be

Accusing the Centre of adopting different stances while sanctioning grants to Puducherry, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday said it could as well treat the union territory as a transgender. The present whimsical approachin treating...

Little cheer for Beaujolais Nouveau as U.S. tariffs guzzle profits

Beaujolais Nouveau wine lovers made merry as this years first bottles were uncorked, but producers faced the sobering truth of a dip in margins due to new tariffs imposed by the United States, their second biggest export market.Barrels of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019