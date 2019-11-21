International Development News
Development News Edition

Birla: Govt needs to become more realistic on green targets

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 18:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 18:22 IST
Birla: Govt needs to become more realistic on green targets

Billionaire Kumarmangalam Birla on Thursday said his group has been going slow on capital investments this year, instead is diverting funds to drive sustainability initiatives, where he feels the government needs to become more realistic in setting the green mandates. Birla, whose USD 48-billion group straddles cement carbon black, mining, aluminum, textiles and telecoms, supported capital markets regulator Sebi's move to bifurcate the posts of chairman and managing director, as joint role is more "ironic" than practical.

The comments on sustainability come amid the continuing slowdown in private sector investments both for expansion as well as in entering new businesses as consumer demand has been plunging. A leaded official data last week showed that rural demand has plunged to 40 year-low in FY18, forcing the government to junk the entire NSS report as such. "Actually this year, we have cut on some capex and allocated those funds to investments on sustainability initiatives," he said during a conversation with former Sebi chairman M Damodaran on corporate governance.

Birla was, however, quick to add that his only contention is that the government mandates on climate change- related norms should become more "realistic" as in many cases, the policy expectations on the timelines to achieve the targets are "unrealistic". "You can't tell me that your emission norms must be 'x' when no one in the world is able to meet that. Worst still, there doesn't exist a technology where we can achieve the 'x'; you can only achieve 'x' plus 20 percent," he said.

What is needed, he said, "the mandate given to the industry needs to be more realistic and the expectations on timelines are unrealistic now which needs to be looked into". Meanwhile, Birla backed the Sebi move to bifurcate the posts of chairman and MD, saying their requirements are different and it is "ironic" if a single person handled both posts.

But he was quick to add that he does not grapple with this issue because all his businesses have dedicated managing directors, even though he chairs the boards. His views are in contrast to other corporate czars, including the house of Bajajs and Srinivasan of TVS, who have opposed the Sebi move.

The regulator has said two-thirds of the top 500 companies already comply with the mandate that is set to be enforced from April 2020. Birla also seemed to back the regulator on the two posts not to be divided among family members, saying that two related persons may find it difficult to work and steer a company together.

He said very few corporates are paying attention to the otherwise critical issue of succession planning, and also went public with his disappointment on the directors' assessment system. Birla said being the chairman he gets 10 on 10 from his fellow directors, depriving him of genuine feedback which can be helpful in a business.

On mandatory tests for independent directors, Birla sarcastically replied that "sometimes innovations are not required" and explained that a person's track record, expertise and experience are important..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

BHU founder's grandson backs Muslim prof’s appointment in Sanskrit dept

BHU Chancellor Giridhar Malviya, who is the university founder Madan Mohan Malviyas grandson, on Thursday backed the Muslim professor whose appointment at the Sanskrit department triggered a row, saying had the leader been alive he too woul...

Chawrasia fights his way back to European Tour; finishes 4th in Q-School

Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia, on Thursday won back his European Tour card with a sterling performance over 108 holes to finish fourth at the six-round Q-School event played at two courses of the Lumine Golf Club here. Chawrasia, a four-time ...

Top Corporates Put Together the Sustainability Charter 2020 During the Experience Series 2 by JW Marriott New Delhi

The famed and resounding luxury presented by JW Marriott New Delhi made its comeback with the second subsequent year of The Experience Series 2.0 in partnership with BMW and JW Marriott Chandigarh. This collaboration marked the similarity ...

Web series more up my street: Soni Razdan

Veteran actor Soni Razdan on Thursday said working in a web series is more relatable for her than working in TV shows. The actor, who was last seen in the Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff action entertainer War, said the digital medium offers an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019