Tech M, Business Finland ink MoU for R&D in 5G, 6G

IT services major Tech Mahindra on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with Business Finland for research and development in 5G and 6G. Tech Mahindra will develop, pilot and implement state-of-the-art digital products and services to foster growth, productivity and innovations in the area of 5G and 6G, a statement said.

As part of the partnership, the Mumbai-based company will set up an innovation lab in Finland to foster growth and innovation, a statement said, adding that the facility will be a platform for key players in Finland such as universities, research institutes, government and companies to collaborate. "Business Finland will work together with Tech Mahindra to explore the possibility of establishing 5G/6G Innovation Hub in Finland. I am sure that this cooperation will be mutually beneficial and provide great opportunities for both Finland and Tech Mahindra," Finland's Minister for Employment Timo Harakka said.

Jagdish Mitra, chief strategy officer and head of growth, Tech Mahindra said the Finnish technology ecosystem is one of the most progressive in Europe. "Their strategic focus on building 'technologies for the future' has been the cornerstone, and the initiative towards developing 6G technology and further working on 5G use-cases aligns well with our TechMNxt charter, which is our global initiative to leverage future technologies to solve real business problems," he added.

The collaboration with Business Finland and the newly setup Innovation Centre will enable Tech Mahindra to leverage their expertise in this space and establish the company as a globally recognised leader in 5G and 6G, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)