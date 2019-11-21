US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures erase losses on report of likely U.S. tariff delay

U.S. stock index futures moved sharply higher on Thursday after South China Morning Post reported that U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports due Dec. 15 could be delayed even if a trade deal was not signed by then.

At 8:12 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 36 points, or 0.13%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 4.5 points, or 0.14% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 9.75 points, or 0.12%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)