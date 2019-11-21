International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Boeing has settled more than half of Lion Air crash lawsuits -lawyer

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 21:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 21:55 IST
UPDATE 1-Boeing has settled more than half of Lion Air crash lawsuits -lawyer
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Boeing Co has settled more than half of some 118 cases related to the fatal crash of a Lion Air flight on a 737 MAX aircraft in October 2018, attorney Dan Webb said at a court hearing on Thursday. Webb, a former U.S. attorney, and veteran litigator, recently joined Boeing's legal team to defend the company in cases related to the Lion Air crash in Indonesia that killed all 189 onboard and another deadly 737 MAX crash on a flight operated by Ethiopian Airlines five months later.

Webb said 63 or 64 of the Lion Air cases had settled or were close to a settlement. The second crash, which killed all 157 onboard after nose-diving soon after take-off from Addis Ababa in March, led to a global grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX and a crisis for the world's biggest planemaker.

Robert Clifford of Clifford Law Offices, which represents families of the Ethiopian crash victims, said 103 lawsuits have been filed against Boeing so far over the second crash. He said he is aware of more than 30 additional cases to be filed soon. As of now, none of the Ethiopian Airlines lawsuits have been settled in the United States, Clifford said.

While some of the Ethiopian crash victim families are considering settlement, many are pursuing a jury trial. Boeing is also being investigated by U.S. lawmakers, aviation and transportation authorities and is the target of a federal criminal probe.

It is also the target of lawsuits by shareholders over the drop in the stock price and by pilots over lost pay while the 737 MAX remains grounded. Boeing has been working on fixes to software believed to have played a role in both crashes and on updated pilot training aimed at winning regulatory approval for the 737 MAX to fly again.

In its final report into the Oct. 29, 2018, Lion Air crash Indonesia made recommendations to Boeing, the airline, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and other agencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Trump ex-adviser calls Ukraine election interference theory 'fictional narrative'

President Donald Trumps former Russia adviser Fiona Hill urged lawmakers in the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry on Thursday not to promote politically driven falsehoods that cast doubt on Russias interference in the 2016 U.S. e...

Zimbabwe scraps import controls on maize, wheat flour after drought

Zimbabwe has removed import controls on maize and wheat flour following a severe drought that cut supplies, a cabinet minister said on Thursday. More than half of Zimbabwes population requires food aid following an El Nino-induced drought t...

G20 has put up "historically high levels" of trade barriers - WTO

G20 economies slapped on 28 new barriers between mid-May and mid-October covering trade worth an estimated 460.4 billion, mainly via tariff increases and import bans, the World Trade Organization said on Thursday.The restrictions by the wor...

ICRA forecasts lower GDP growth in Q2 of FY20

Leading ratings firm ICRA expects further deterioration in the growth of Indias GDP to 4.7 per cent in Q2 of FY2020, due to weakening momentum in industry. The ICRA also forecast the countrys gross value added GVA at basic prices in year-o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019