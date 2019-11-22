International Development News
Development News Edition

Pantum Wins Bank of India Procurement Contract to Supply 2,200 Printers

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Zhuhai
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 07:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 07:30 IST
Pantum Wins Bank of India Procurement Contract to Supply 2,200 Printers

The Bank of India has awarded Pantum a procurement contract to supply up to 2,200 printers to more than 1,000 of the bank's branches in India, following a public tender in August 2019. Pantum's reputation for high quality, reliable, and cost-effective products led to its successful bid to assist the Bank of India's bank tellers and offices in their printing, copying, and scanning needs. The contract covers two models, the M7102DN monochrome laser multi-function printer and the P3500DN monochrome laser printer.

As one of India's largest banks, the Bank of India has significant business and printing volume. This is especially the case for bank tellers, who continuously copy, print, and scan documents throughout the day. Limited budgets mean that a single printer must serve multiple computers, while cost-effective printing materials and reliable service are essential.

To meet these needs, Pantum supplied the M7102DN and P3500DN printers equipped with powerful processors and memory. With a metal frame that ensures durability, both models boast print speeds of up to 33 PPM and have a printer sharing function, fulfilling the complex printing requirements of offices and banks. The P3500DN and M7102DN can print up to 80,000 pages and 60,000 pages per month, respectively, handling heavy workloads cost-effectively. Moreover, the P3500DN utilizes a 3,000-page high-capacity toner, while the M7102DN boasts a separate drum unit and toner cartridge design, both of which helps users lower the cost of high-volume operations.

Pantum further integrated a dedicated one-click button for both ID copying and receipt copying. Now, bank tellers can copy both sides of an ID in two simple steps, speeding up processes for the customer and the bank. The M7102DN comes equipped with a 50-page capacity automatic document feeder (ADF), which can support fast, continuous scanning at speeds of up to 24 PPM, enabling remarkable efficiency.

The response of the Bank of India employees has been overwhelmingly positive. Fast speeds have significantly cut down customer wait times, while one-click copying has proven highly useful, resulting in high user satisfaction. Both models have had low failure and jamming rates, reducing maintenance and operational costs.

Pantum's sales and service network currently covers 20 states in India. It has also teamed up with the leading global IT and service supplier Wipro as its nationwide customer service representative to provide thoughtful, convenient after-sales services.

In addition to banks, the M7102DN and P3500DN are also suitable for other large-scale customers, such as governments and big enterprises. Specifically designed for complex printing tasks, these two models enable high-speed copying, printing, and scanning, boasting significant monthly print volumes and utilizing high-capacity printing materials and innovative design to help make operations more cost-effective.

About Pantum

Founded in 2010, Pantum is the original printer manufacturer, with its business covering printers, printing materials, and printing solutions and services. In 2011, Pantum began its overseas expansion and is currently active in more than 50 countries and regions across the world, including China, Russia, South Africa, the US, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East. Driven by its patented technology, Pantum is continuously innovating its office products to meet the evolving needs of customers, offering convenient, easy-to-use, economic, and energy-efficient products as well as reliable printing solutions.

Today, Pantum is bringing higher value to Indian customers by providing cost-effective products, on-site services, and attractive sales policies. Starting from the beginning of 2019, Pantum has steadily built up an Omni-channel ecosystem that integrates online and offline distribution channels, covering the country's leading e-commerce platforms as well as joining hands with 50 sub-distributors to cover nearly 30 states. Thanks to this new strategy, Pantum saw its sales grow by 800% in Q1 and Q2.

For further information, please contact:

Mr Michael Qin
Pantum International Sales Director
Mobile: +86 18633067105
Email: michael.qin@pantum.com

Mr. Abhra Das
Pantum International Sales Head - India
Mobile: +91 9831849971
Email: abhra.das@pantum.com

Website: www.pantum.in
Social media:@partum international
Service hotline: +91-1800-419-3160

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191121/2650223-1-a
Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191121/2650223-1-b

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

NFL-No evidence Rudolph used racial slur in fight with Garrett, says league

The NFL said on Thursday it found no evidence to support allegations that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph used a racial slur against Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett prior to their fight during last weeks game. Gar...

Blue Jackets rally for 3 in 3rd to beat Red Wings

Boone Jenner scored the go-ahead goal and the host Columbus Blue Jackets scored three third-period goals to get past the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Thursday. Alexandre Texier, Cam Atkinson, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Eric Robinson tallied the oth...

Defying U.S. pressure, S.Korea to end intelligence pact with Japan

South Korea is set to let lapse an intelligence-sharing pact with Japan on Saturday amid a bitter feud over history and trade, defying mounting U.S. pressure to maintain a key element of their trilateral security cooperation. The expiry of ...

UPDATE 5-Trump and Navy clash again over SEAL commando who posed with corpse

U.S. President Donald Trump and senior Navy officials clashed over a high-profile war-crimes case as Trump vowed on Twitter on Thursday he would not allow a Navy SEAL convicted of battlefield misconduct to be expelled from the elite command...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019