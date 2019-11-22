International Development News
Development News Edition

Achieving net-zero carbon emissions while becoming a rich developed economy is technically and economically feasible for China by 2050

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 11:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 11:20 IST

The Energy Transitions Commission (ETC) today launched its report "China 2050: A Fully Developed Rich Zero-Carbon Economy," in partnership with the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI). The report shows that it is technically and economically feasible for China to simultaneously become a fully developed economy and reach net-zero carbon emissions by mid-century.

According to the report, to achieve this objective, the investment required can easily be affordable given China's high savings and investment rate, and the impact on China's gross domestic product (GDP) per capita in 2050 will be minimal. Committing to achieve zero emissions by 2050 will spur investment and innovation, and it will also deliver large improvements in local air quality and enable China to establish technological leadership across multiple industries.

The report demonstrates how China can reduce final energy demand, while living standards continue to rise. Reduced demand for steel and cement, more circular use of all materials —especially plastics — and the inherent energy efficiency advantages achieved by the electrifying of surface transport and building heating will enable China to enjoy a GDP per capita and standard of living of three times the current levels while reducing final energy demand from 88 exajoules (EJ) today to 64 EJ in 2050. Accordingly, China's total primary energy demand could fall by 45% from 132 EJ today to 73 EJ in 2050. This would see a dramatic change in the sources of energy, with fossil fuel demand falling over 90%, while non-fossil energy would expand by 3.4 times.

At the supply side, to achieve net-zero emissions will require the total decarbonization of electricity generation and the massive expansion of electricity use of around 15,000 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2050, compared with only 7,000 TWh in 2018. Approximately 75% of total electricity generation could be from wind and solar resources with a portfolio of grid flexibility and storage options. It could also require a more than threefold increase in the production and use of hydrogen, from 25 million tonnes to over 80 million tons in 2050. There will also be important but more limited roles for increased bioenergy production and for carbon capture and either storage or use.

The report also highlights key sectoral actions and proposes public policies suggestions to achieve the zero-carbon target.

To read the full report: http://www.energy-transitions.org/china-2050-fully-developed-rich-zero-carbon-economy

Contact:
Nick Steel
(347) 574-0887
nsteel@rmi.org

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

Videos

Latest News

UP: 13 injured in road accident

At least 13 people were injured when a speeding car lost control after being hit by a truck from behind and rammed into a tempo coming from the opposite direction in Uttar Pradeshs Banda district, police said on Friday. All the injured were...

Initially thought about casting dark-complexioned actor: 'Bala' dir on Bhumi's role

Targeted for casting Bhumi Pednekar in a role for which she needed to have a darker skin tone, Bala director Amar Kaushik says not experimenting with the look of a character will confine an actor only to a particular kind of role. Describin...

Ghana Rugby concludes two 'Get Into Rugby' Courses

Ghana Rugby www.Ghana.Rugby concluded two World Rugby Get Into Rugby GIR Courses held in Accra and Cape Coast Ghana on 20 and 21 November 2019 respectively.The Get Into Rugby Programme is an introduction programme developed by World Rugby t...

PMK condemns attack on Indian fishermen by Lankan Navy

NDA constituent PMK on Friday condemned the latest instance of Sri Lankan Navy targeting Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu, saying how long will India remain a witness to the excess by that countrys naval force. More than 2,500 fishermen wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019