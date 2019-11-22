GeM enters into MoU With Govt of NCT Delhi to facilitate buyer organizations

Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has entered into an MoU, with the Government of National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, in order to facilitate buyer organizations of Delhi towards a market-based procurement. Delhi has consistently been among the top buyers on GeM. The MoU will further expedite the harmonization of the procurement guidelines of the two entities and the integration of the systems, enabling the seamless procuring experience.

The MoU was signed by Rajeev Kandpal, CFO & Joint Secretary, GeM and Neeraj Bharati, Special Secretary Finance, Government of NCT of Delhi. With this, GeM has now entered into MoUs with 30 States and UTs.

GeM set up by the Department of Commerce, Government of India, is a state-of-the-art public procurement platform that provides tools for direct purchase, bidding and reverse auction for ensuring transparent and efficient procurement. There are more than 40 thousand buyer organizations and over 3 lakh sellers and service providers registered on the portal. In addition, more than 3,000 product categories comprising approximately 15 lakh products and services are available on GeM. The transparency, efficiency, and inclusiveness provided by the portal have resulted in an average saving of 15 – 25% for government organizations.

(With Inputs from PIB)