UPDATE 1-Euro zone bond yields slip after PMIs, shrug off Lagarde speech
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Core European government bond yields edged lower on Friday after data showed eurozone business growth almost ground to a halt this month while activity in the dominant services industry rose at a much weaker pace than expected. IHS Markit's flash composite Purchasing Managers' Index, seen as a reliable guide to economic health, was 50.3, down from October's 50.6 and creeping towards the 50 marks separating growth from contraction.

After a relatively lackluster week in regional debt markets, driven by headlines related to U.S.-China trade relations, the focus returned to the eurozone economy. "The PMIs were a bit of a mixed bag, some elements were constructive and others disappointing," said Andy Cossor, rates strategist at DZ Bank.

"If you take the eurozone as a whole, manufacturing was a bit better but the services sector was weaker, which on balance is a sign of an economy that is not firing on all cylinders." Analysts said a speech by new European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde did not offer any new hints on the monetary policy outlook while continuing to stress the need for fiscal policy to play a greater role.

Her maiden address failed to move bond markets, with ING strategists saying it met expectations that she could become the leading economic and political voice for Europe rather than quickly shaking up the ECB. Lagarde did not discuss monetary policy in her first major address since becoming ECB president at the start of this month, merely saying the central bank would do continue to do its part to support the eurozone economy.

After broadly holding steady in early trading, European government bond yields edged lower. Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield declined nearly three bps to -0.35%, down nearly 2 bps for the week.

Italy's 10-year bond yield shifted off highs and was broadly flat at 1.29%, after being up 3 bps in early trading.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

