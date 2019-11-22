International Development News
Development News Edition

Lupin launches generic skin inflammation treatment cream in US

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 17:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 17:09 IST
Lupin launches generic skin inflammation treatment cream in US

Drug firm Lupin on Friday said it has launched its generic Hydrocortisone Valerate cream USP, used for treatment of inflammation and itching of skin, in the US market. The company has launched Hydrocortisone Valerate cream USP, 0.2 per cent, having received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier, Lupin said in a statement.

The product is the generic version of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc's Westcort cream in the same strength, it added. According to IQVIA MAT September 2019 data, Hydrocortisone Valerate Cream USP, 0.2 per cent had annual sales of around USD 11.5 million in the US, Lupin said.

The product is "indicated for the relief of the Inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid responsive dermatoses in adult patients," it added. Shares of Lupin Ltd closed at Rs 773.30 on BSE, up 0.33 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Praveen P Kadle appointed independent director and chairman of Beam Suntory India

Beam Suntory India has appointed Praveen P Kadle as an Independent Director and Chairman of the Board of its Indian subsidiary, expanding its Board to five veterans of business in the country. Mr. Kadles appointment as an Independent Direct...

SC to hear in open court review pleas of Maradu flat owners for relief from builders

The Supreme Court Friday agreed to hear in open court the review pleas of Kochis Maradu flat owners seeking appropriate relief from the builders for demolition of their flats constructed in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone CRZ norms. Th...

UPDATE 1-Euro zone money market spike driven by French bank contingency tests -traders

A sudden jump in the European Central Banks new ESTR interest rate benchmark this week was triggered by French banks bidding for extra cash as part of contingency tests, two sources familiar with the blocs money markets said on Friday. The ...

Alwar police asks 9 Muslim cops to shave beards to look unbiased

The police in Rajasthans Alwar district has disallowed nine policemen from the Muslim community from sporting beards to ensure that they act and look unbiased&#160;while on duty. In an order issued by Alwar Superintendent of Police Anil Par...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019