Lupin launches generic skin inflammation treatment cream in US
Drug firm Lupin on Friday said it has launched its generic Hydrocortisone Valerate cream USP, used for treatment of inflammation and itching of skin, in the US market. The company has launched Hydrocortisone Valerate cream USP, 0.2 per cent, having received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier, Lupin said in a statement.
The product is the generic version of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc's Westcort cream in the same strength, it added. According to IQVIA MAT September 2019 data, Hydrocortisone Valerate Cream USP, 0.2 per cent had annual sales of around USD 11.5 million in the US, Lupin said.
The product is "indicated for the relief of the Inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid responsive dermatoses in adult patients," it added. Shares of Lupin Ltd closed at Rs 773.30 on BSE, up 0.33 per cent from its previous close.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Brazil adds four other tankers as suspects for oil spill
S.Korea expels two North Koreans suspected of killing 16 fishermen
China gives suspended death sentence to fentanyl smuggler in joint US probe
UPDATE 1-S.Korea expels two North Koreans suspected of killing 16 fishermen
MP: Jabalpur HC provides relief to BJP's Prahlad Joshi, suspends conviction till Jan 7