Endurance brings together Internet industry leaders for the 8th edition of Cloudbaazar, India's premier Cloud and Hosting industry event

Endurance International Group Inc., a leading provider of hosting and web presence solutions that helps small and medium businesses succeed online, will be hosting Cloudbaazar, now in its 8th edition in Mumbai.

  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 18:16 IST
  • Created: 22-11-2019 18:16 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Endurance International Group Inc., a leading provider of hosting and web presence solutions that helps small and medium businesses succeed online, will be hosting Cloudbaazar, now in its 8th edition in Mumbai. Cloudbazaar is a premier cloud and hosting industry event for web professionals. Themed "Web Pros-to the Future!", it is the perfect platform for web developers, designers and web professionals to interact, learn and build new relations.

The event provides attendees with the opportunity to get the latest developments on technologies, ideas and news as industry veterans share their knowledge and expertise. This year's event brings together industry leaders from Microsoft, Freshworks and Zinnov among others as speakers on topics ranging from technology, design, digital marketing to business and more. Cloudbazaar will be held at the Bombay Exhibition Center, Mumbai on Friday, December 6th. It attracts a diverse audience of online businesses including those in Web Design, Web Development, SaaS, Web Hosting, ISPs, Cloud and Data Centers. This year's event is expected to receive a footfall of nearly 1500 attendees and will have 20+ exhibitors.

"Web professionals help small businesses go online, thus focusing on their business needs is really important to us. We have been serving web professionals and the developer community for over a decade now. We care deeply about how we can make web professionals successful and thus we focus a great deal on bringing the best of the Internet to them," said Manish Dalal, Senior Vice-President & General Manager, Endurance APAC. "Cloudbaazar is one such initiative, to educate and train the community on not just our own products and solutions, but also those of our partners. In its 8th edition this year, the event is poised to be bigger and better than ever," he added.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

