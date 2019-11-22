International Development News
Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1820 hours:

BCM5 LD-RBI-DHFL RBI fast-tracks DHFL resolution, appoints advisory panel

Mumbai: After superseding the board of the crippled mortgage lender DHFL, the Reserve Bank on Friday constituted a three-member panel to advise its administrator to help recover nearly Rs 84,000 crore that the troubled company owes to the system.

DEL28 BIZ-EIU-INDIA Economic insecurity of youths to shape India's politics: Report

New Delhi: Amid a growth slowdown and unemployment issues, India's politics will be increasingly shaped by the economic insecurity of its vast youth population, the Economist Intelligence Unit said in a research note on Friday.

DEL37 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets extend losses as IT, bank stocks skid

Mumbai:Equity benchmarks treaded lower for the second straight day on Friday, weighed by losses in IT and bank stocks, as investors baulked at expanding their portfolios amid stretched valuations and growth concerns.

DEL48 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee firms up 5 paise at 71.21 vs US dollar

New Delhi: The Indian rupee furthered its gains by 5 paise to close at 71.71 against the US dollar on Friday, helped by sustained foreign fund inflows and lower crude oil prices.

BCM9 SHAW-OVER-REGULATION Shaw: After meeting compliances, bizmen have no time to run cos

Mumbai: The government and regulators need to get more objective about governance and compliance if the real objective is making doing business easier, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on Friday said.

DCM4 BIZ-INCLUSIVE-INDEX

Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai feature in global 'inclusive prosperity' index New Delhi: Three Indian cities - Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai - have been named in a list that ranked 113 cities across the globe in terms of inclusive prosperity, measuring not only the quantity of economic growth but also its distribution across their population.

DCM10 BIZ-SEBI-INVESTOR COMPLAINT

Sebi invites applications from agencies to process, maintain investor complaints New Delhi: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is planning to rope in an agency to process and maintain records of investor complaints received by the regulator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

