Government e-Marketplace signs pact with Delhi govt

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 18:35 IST
  • Created: 22-11-2019 18:35 IST
The commerce ministry's public procurement platform - Government e-Marketplace (GeM) - has entered into an agreement with Delhi government to facilitate buyer organisations here to procure goods and services from this portal. Delhi has consistently been among the top buyers on GeM, the ministry said in a statement.

The pact will expedite the harmonisation of the procurement guidelines of the two entities and integration of the systems, enabling seamless procuring experience, it said. There are more than 40,000 buyer organizations and over 3 lakh sellers and service providers registered on the portal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

