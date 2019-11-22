International Development News
Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

  New Delhi
  Updated: 22-11-2019 19:38 IST
  Created: 22-11-2019 19:33 IST
Yes Bank on Friday sold more than 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital for over Rs 2 crore through an open market transaction. According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the private sector lender sold 13,21,166 shares at an average price of Rs 16.39 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 2.16 crore.

However, the buyer of the shares could not be ascertained. On the NSE, shares of Reliance Capital Ltd ended 4.96 percent lower at Rs 16.3.

In October, Reliance Nippon Asset Management Company had directed its trustees to sell the remaining shares pledged by Rana Kapoor, co-founder of Yes Bank, as collateral with the mutual fund house, sources had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

