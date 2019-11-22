International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Pakistan central bank keeps rates on hold as inflation steadies

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 19:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 19:45 IST
UPDATE 1-Pakistan central bank keeps rates on hold as inflation steadies
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's central bank kept its main interest rate at 13.25% on Friday, having recently stopped hiking rates as data on the economy has begun to show that inflation is steadying. The bank said it expected inflation to ease in the second half of the fiscal year to the end of next June and remain broadly unchanged in fiscal 2020 at 11% to 12%.

Furthermore, the current account balance, the broadest measure of the country's trade with the rest of the world, turned to a surplus in October for the first time in four years, the bank said, meaning external pressure on Pakistan's finances is receding. "The market sentiment has begun to gradually improve on the back of sustained improvements in the current account and continued fiscal prudence," the statement said.

"In the first four months of the current fiscal year, the current account deficit contracted by 73.5% to US$ 1.5 billion," it added. It said the government's primary balance - the balance of revenue versus spending excluding debt-servicing costs - is likely to enter a surplus in the first quarter of the next fiscal year for the first time in almost four years.

"This, together with the end of deficit monetization has qualitatively improved the inflation outlook." The bank last lifted rates in July, when it hiked by 100 basis points. It was the ninth increase since the start of 2018 as the country faced rising inflation, a big current account deficit and downward pressure on its rupee currency.

The International Monetary Fund is currently reviewing Pakistan's progress on reforms agreed as part of a bailout package in July. Under the terms of the $6 billion bailouts, the government has put in place tough measures to meet a fiscal deficit target set by the IMF.

The rupee has appreciated 5.6% since hitting a low in June, and inflation stood at 11% year-on-year and 1.8% month-on-month in October. The bank said it expected inflationary pressures to ease in the second half of this fiscal year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Union Minister Jitendra Singh congratulates Army for defusing IED in J-K

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday congratulated the Indian Army for defusing an IED on a national highway in Jammu and Kashmir. The way it was detected on time and was defused, the Army deserves congratulations for that. Certainly, fr...

Star Air commences flight services to Kalaburgi

The newly-constructed Kalaburgi airport in Karnataka commenced operations on Friday with the launch of the maiden flight to Bengaluru by Star Air under the governments regional connectivity scheme, Udan. Promoted by the Kolkhapur-based dive...

Noida: Mobile units to help street children in education

Street children in Noida and Greater Noida will now get special classes, including in spoken English and skill development, through mobile education units under a new initiative to keep them away from anti-social activities. The initiative ...

44,628 electronic nicotine delivery systems imported in last 4 yrs: Govt

The government informed Parliament on Friday that 44,628 electronic nicotine delivery systems ENDS, including e-cigarettes, were imported in the country over the last four years. To a question on the number of e-cigarettes or Electronic Nic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019