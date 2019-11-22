International Development News
88 pc of Indians use mobile devices to make purchases: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 20:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 20:22 IST
As many as 88 per cent of Indians surveyed use a mobile device to make payments, way above the global average, according to a study. The PayPal and IPSOS 'mCommerce Report', based on a survey conducted across 11 countries with about 22,000 consumers and 4,000 business respondents, examined how people shop and sell online.

In India, the respondent pool comprised of 2,000 consumers aged 18-74, who owned or used a smartphone and over 300 business influencers or decision makers who sell or accept payments online. "88 per cent of the surveyed Indians use a mobile device to make payments, way above the global average of 71 per cent," the survey said.

It also said 45 per cent of merchants have made mobile optimisation a business priority in the next 12 months. "Time saving and ease of transacting is the main drivers for mobile commerce," it said and added social commerce adoption is led by the young.

According to the study, apps are a popular way of transacting, wherein 98 per cent of Indian mobile shoppers pay through apps as against 90 per cent of the global average. Bill payments and fashion are the key sectors where app purchases take place, it added.

It also said India has emerged as a forerunner in mobile commerce adoption in comparison to its global counterparts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

