Star Air commences flight services to Kalaburgi

The newly-constructed Kalaburgi airport in Karnataka commenced operations on Friday with the launch of the maiden flight to Bengaluru by Star Air under the government's regional connectivity scheme, Udan. Promoted by the Kolkhapur-based diversified group, Sanjay Ghodhawat Star Air will operate three services per week, Mondays, Fridays and Sundays, on the Bengaluru-Kalaburgi route, a release said.

The airport in the Northern part of Karnataka has been developed by the Airports Authority of India at an investment of Rs 176 crore under the RCS scheme. *********************** M&M launches Jeeto Plus, priced at Rs 3.47 lakh *Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd launched a new variant of its mini truck Jeeto, 'Jeeto Plus', priced at Rs 3.47 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai).

Designed to cater to the needs of captive segment businessmen and traders, the latest variant of Jeeto comes with an increased payload capacity of 715 kg and cargo length of 7.4 feet, the company said in a release. "With the launch of Jeeto Plus, Mahindra offers a value proposition for its customers. In line with its brand promise, the mini-truck Jeeto Plus enables the customers to earn more profitability," said Satinder Singh Bajwa, business head for small commercial vehicles, Mahindra & Mahindra.

************************* Volkswagen sets up corporate business centre at Mysore *European luxury car maker Volkswagen on Friday set up its 17th Corporate Business Centre (CBC) at Mysore as part of its plans to have 20 such centres by 2019, according to a release. To cater to these customers, Volkswagen had last year last year announced the introduction of CBCs for its corporate customers, which offer specialised services to the corporate.

It provides curated services such as attractive offers on Volkswagen product portfolio, customised service packages to tailor-made financing options through Volkswagen Financial Services, among others to the target customers..

