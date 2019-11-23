International Development News
Development News Edition

Club Factory launches chat feature on platform, empowers sellers

Leading e-commerce player Club Factory has announced the launch of an instant messaging feature on its App - to allow sellers to communicate with customers on Club Factory directly.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 14:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 14:28 IST
Club Factory launches chat feature on platform, empowers sellers
Club factory Logo. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Nov 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leading e-commerce player Club Factory has announced the launch of an instant messaging feature on its App - to allow sellers to communicate with customers on Club Factory directly. The new initiative is further aimed to empower local sellers and manufacturers in India. Using the chat feature, sellers can directly take order details via the messaging tool and cater to the customization requirements of their users.

Almost 70 per cent sellers on the Club Factory platform have started using this feature to interact and build their customer base directly. These include sellers in women's clothing, mobiles & accessories & home categories. In addition to its zero-commission model for sellers, Club Factory is not charging sellers for any marketing promotions. Club Factory is promoting qualified sellers by giving them increased exposure, in-depth Big Data trends analysis, end-to-end support and co-marketing campaigns to drive sales.

"Club Factory is the only e-commerce player in India that does not charge any commission fees, passing on cost-benefit to the users. We are also happy to include a chat feature as part of our bouquet of offerings. The option allows customers to directly interact with sellers to discuss any product-related query and place special requests for their orders," said Vincent Lou, Founder, and CEO, Club Factory. "Unlike some of the other e-commerce platforms, we believe that sellers need to be empowered to own their consumers and end-users. These initiatives make us a comprehensive online-market place facilitator, building to an era of FAC - Flipkart, Amazon and Club Factory to lead the future of e-commerce in India," he added.

Since its launch in 2016, Club Factory has been working to provide a level-playing field to sellers. It is the only e-commerce player in India that does not charge any commission fee from sellers, allowing them to achieve 20-30 percent cost savings when selling on the Club Factory platform. In addition to that, Club Factory also does not charge any marketing or promotion fee to sellers. Club Factory undertakes promotion of seller stores and designs banners for specific categories on its own accord. Sellers get increased visibility and reach for discounts offered to consumers.

"We have not only exempted sellers from paying any commission charges, but also made it cheaper to sell on our platform with the help of our lower rate of payment gateway and other logistics charges," said Vincent. "Our philosophy of not charging any commission from the sellers also enables us to ensure smooth communication between sellers and buyers, which would otherwise be impossible," he added.

"Any commission fee charged from sellers might hinder them from ethically engaging with buyers as they would try to bypass the platform and offer to directly sell to the buyers, to recover the commission fee charges. Therefore, it won't be possible to safeguard the consumer's interest, avoid fraud transactions and ensure a better customer experience if e-commerce players are charging commission fees while also allowing sellers to talk to consumers directly," he explained. "This initiative from Club Factory is not merely a marketing campaign, but a proof of our dedication to building an ecosystem where SMEs can own their customers. Our goal is to provide a fair marketplace where both the sellers and buyers can benefit," he further added.

Club Factory announced its new scale-up strategy with plans to onboard over 10,000 sellers in 2019. Club Factory has already met the target of onboarding 10 thousand sellers who joined the platform since the program's launch. The company opened its recruitment programme in India recently for sellers offering products in the lifestyle, fashion, accessories, gadgets and electronics and home categories.

Currently, over 70 per cent of the orders on Club Factory are executed by Indian SMEs with a strong focus on products locally made in India. Club Factory was the world's most downloaded shopping app on the Google Play store in the month of September and October 2019, according to Sensor Tower's Store Intelligence platform.

Club Factory has also surpassed Snapdeal to become the third-largest shopping app (in terms of MAUs) in India since June 2019 after retaining rank one in Google Play Shopping App category (according to data analytics platform App Annie). This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

Watch: 'Not-so-armored' glass in Elon Musk's Cybertruck embarrasses Tesla

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch police detain 2 teens in train shooting investigation

The Hague Netherlands, Nov 23 AP Dutch police say they have detained two 15-year-old boys in an investigation into the possible shooting of two trains. Police in the southern city of Breda tweeted late Friday that the boys had BB pistols wi...

Channing Tatum, Roy Lee to produce 'The Maxx'

Actor Channing Tatum and producer Roy Lee are joining forces to back a project based on The Maxx, the Image Comics series. It is currently unknown whether it would be a film or television show, reported Variety.Tatum will produce through hi...

Paris protesters to march against deadly domestic violence

Paris, Nov 23 AP Protesters will march through Paris to pressure the French government to take stronger steps to prevent deadly domestic violence, a problem that President Emmanuel Macron has called Frances shame. France has among the highe...

Today was 'black spot' in history of Maharashtra: Ahmed Patel on Ajit Pawar backing BJP

Calling NCP leader Ajit Pawars support to BJP to form the government in Maharashtra a black spot in the history of the state, Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Saturday said that nothing can be more shameful than this. Today was a black spot i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019