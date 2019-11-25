International Development News
Southwest China's Wanzhou sets singing stage for global great rivers

  • Chongqing
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 11:20 IST
  • Created: 25-11-2019 11:20 IST
CHONGQING, China, Nov. 22, 2019 /Xinhua-AsiaNet/--

Performances of global great rivers were staged at the Wanzhou District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on the evening of November 21 as the 2nd Concert of World Great Rivers was held. Art troupes from China, Russia, the United States, Denmark, India and other countries related to the world great rivers performed together in praise of these rivers.

According to the Publicity Department of Wanzhou District, the concert featured classical music pieces with world great river characteristics and linked global great rivers, the Yellow River and the Yangtze River Three Gorges. With the Three Gorges Pinghu Lake as the background, the Three Gorges elements were embedded throughout the performances, highlighting the charm of local scenery and humanities and presenting Chongqing's image of "A Land of Natural Beauty, A City with Cultural Appeal".

The concert was made up by four sections with different themes and various performances including songs, dances, musicals and cappella. A string of well-known pieces were performed such as Origin of River, Passionate Land, You Dear Gentle Danish Brook, Mercy, The Song of the Three Gorges, Song of Ganges River, The Long Yangtze River, A Psalm of River, The Phantom of the Opera and The Musical Jekyll & Hyde. With a display of diversified world civilizations, the concert served to facilitate exchanges among different countries, regions and civilizations.

Wanzhou, located in the heart of the Three Gorges Reservoir Area, is famous for its gathering of thousands of rivers as well as a commercial hub. With a history of more than 1800 years, Wanzhou is also rich in culture such as the Bachu culture, the Three Gorges culture and legacies of celebrities like famous poet, Li Bai, and calligraphy master, Huang Tingjian.

Source: The Publicity Department of Wanzhou District

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

