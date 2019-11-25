Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig
Shares of Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Tata Motors with differential voting right (DVR) and Vedanta fell on Monday after announcement that these companies will be dropped from BSE benchmark Sensex from December 23. Yes Bank dropped 2.39 per cent, Tata Motors DVR fell 1.81 per cent and Tata Motors slipped 1.41 per cent on the BSE.
Vedanta declined marginally by 0.10 per cent. Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR, Yes Bank and Vedanta will be dropped from the Sensex from December 23.
UltraTech Cement, Titan Co Ltd and Nestle India will be added in their places in the index, Asia Index, a joint venture between S&P Dow Jones Indices and the BSE, said in a statement on Friday. UltraTech Cement gained 1.74 per cent, Titan 1.69 per cent and Nestle 1.21 per cent on the BSE.
