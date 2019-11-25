International Development News
ABP News Unveils New Show Hamara Samvidhan

Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India (NewsVoir)

India’s leading Hindi News channel, ABP News has today launched its new show ‘Hamara Samvidhan’. The show will be aired on Sunday at 10 AM. The special series is dedicated to the constitution of India will be telecasted on all channels and platform of ABP News Network. The show promises to give a brief insight of the journey of constitution, which is the core element of Indian democracy.

The show will be telecasted in 2 parts, where the first part which was telecasted today dedicated to the formation, time taken and importance of our constitution. The exciting series will unfold the historical events that lead to the creation of the longest written constitution in the world. The show will highlight the personalities and the roles they played in writing the constitution.

The 2nd part which is scheduled for next Sunday, will be dedicated to the citizen where they informed about their rights and duties enlisted in the constitution. This part will be moreover a guiding tool for the citizens where the role of constitution will be highlighted.

The show will be telecasted in 17 different modules and edited under different categories. It will be on air for the viewers on ABP News, followed by their digital platform, ABP Live and YouTube channel in the form of web series. With a tremendous focus on digital penetration, ABP continues to pioneer all news formats garnering a wider audience.

Speaking on the occasion of launch Mr. Avinash Pandey, CEO ABP News Network said, “We are extremely thrilled to present this show to the audience owing to its unique and compelling storytelling. The show aims to make the viewers aware by venturing into the different stratums of the history of the Indian constitution. With this show, ABP News wants to inform and inspire its viewers through a knowledgeable narrative and take them through the journey of the Indian Constitution.”

The show will bring forth the 3 years, 12 sessions and 167 meetings of the Indian Constitution in the most attractive and creative manner.

About ANN

ABP News Network Pvt. Ltd. (ANN) is a News Media company with its presence in the Television and Digital Media in multiple Indian Languages, with a prominent footprint in India and abroad. ANN is a group company of ABP, which was incorporated almost 90 years ago and continues to be one of the largest Indian Media Conglomerates.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

