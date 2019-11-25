International Development News
Development News Edition

Govt asks Coal India to produce at least 2 mmscmd of gas in 2-3 yrs

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 12:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 12:17 IST
Govt asks Coal India to produce at least 2 mmscmd of gas in 2-3 yrs

The government has asked Coal India to produce at least 2 mmscmd of coal bed methane gas in the next two to three years, according to an official. The coal ministry has directed the consultancy arm of Coal India (CIL) to be actively involved in coal bed methane (CBM) development in state-run firm's leasehold areas, the official said.

This development assumes significance after the cabinet, last year, relaxed rules for Coal India for extraction of natural gas lying below coal seams in its blocks in a bid to quickly boost production. CBM is a form of natural gas trapped in coal seams underground, which can be extracted by drilling into the seam.

According to the official, coal ministry had last month asked the officials of Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) - the consultancy arm of CIL to get involved more actively for CBM development in CIL leasehold areas. "For this purpose, a suitable model may be finalised in consultation with respective CIL subsidiaries, and CIL should produce at least 2 million metric standard cubic metres a day (mmscmd) gas in two-three years’ time as the country needs such clean gas," the official said.

CMPDI informed the ministry that a model contract document and request for proposal to select CBM developer have been prepared and submitted to coal companies, the official said. "It was informed that the document will be approved by the respective subsidiary boards and then the CBM operators will be engaged," the official added.

CMPDI was of the view that joint venture with coal production companies, being lessee, might expedite CBM development, the official said. Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC sets aside DPCC order levying EC on industrial units for violating norms

The Delhi High Court has set aside two orders of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee levying Environmental Compensation EC of Rs 42.6 lakh and Rs 12.4 lakh on two industrial units respectively for operating without valid consent to establ...

UP govt serves retirement notice to IAS officer over Noida plot allotment scam

The Uttar Pradesh government has served a notice to IAS officer Rajiv Kumar, who was convicted by a CBI court in 2012 in the Noida plot allotment scam for his compulsory retirement, officials said on Monday. A notice has been served to the ...

Paytm raises USD 1 bn in funding round led by T Rowe Price

Digital payments firm Paytm on Monday said it has raised USD 1 billion around Rs 7,173 crore in fresh round of funding led by US-based asset management firm T Rowe Price. Existing investors Alibaba and Softbank also participated in the fund...

Manhunt launched to find killers of SAPS officers

A manhunt has been launched to find the perpetrators behind the killing of two police officers in Gauteng at the weekend.According to police, at around 8 am on Friday night, a Captain and a Warrant Officer responded to a hi-jacking complain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019