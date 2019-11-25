Norway wealth fund, Prologis in $2 bln real estate acquisition
Norway's sovereign wealth fund and property investment group Prologis Inc. have agreed to jointly buy a $1.99 billion logistics real estate portfolio, Norges Bank Investment Management said in a statement.
"The portfolio consists of 127 properties located across multiple U.S. markets, including Southern California, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, and Dallas," it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Norway
- Dallas
- Seattle
- San Francisco Bay Area
ALSO READ
Norway's DNB to investigate allegedly improper Icelandic payments to Namibia
UPDATE 1-Norway wealth fund shuns security firm G4S due to rights concern
Lithuania pardons Russians spies, may pave way for swap with Russia and Norway
Norway increases funding for sexuality education by NOK 75 million
UPDATE 1-Lithuania pardons Russians spies, may pave way for swap with Russia and Norway