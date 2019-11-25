International Development News
Norway wealth fund, Prologis in $2 bln real estate acquisition

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Oslo
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 15:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 14:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Norway's sovereign wealth fund and property investment group Prologis Inc. have agreed to jointly buy a $1.99 billion logistics real estate portfolio, Norges Bank Investment Management said in a statement.

"The portfolio consists of 127 properties located across multiple U.S. markets, including Southern California, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, and Dallas," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

