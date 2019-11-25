Norway wealth fund, Prologis in $2 bln real estate acquisition

Norway's sovereign wealth fund and property investment group Prologis Inc. have agreed to jointly buy a $1.99 billion logistics real estate portfolio, Norges Bank Investment Management said in a statement.

"The portfolio consists of 127 properties located across multiple U.S. markets, including Southern California, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, and Dallas," it added.

