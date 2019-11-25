SpiceJet, Emirates sign codeshare agreement
SpiceJet on Monday said it has signed a codeshare agreement with Emirates that will allow passengers of the Dubai-based airline to book tickets on the Indian budget carrier using Emirates' ticketing system from early 2020. While passengers of Emirates will be able to access the SpiceJet network from early 2020, SpiceJet passengers travelling from India to Dubai can take benefit of Emirates' expansive network later, opening up multiple international connections for them.
"The codeshare agreement means travellers from across the globe can book a single ticket with attractive fares to any of Emirates' nine points across India and connect onwards to 172 domestic routes that are part of SpiceJet's network," the Indian budget carrier said in a press release. The codeshare agreement follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by both airlines in April this year.
SpiceJet has also signed an interline agreement with Emirates that will allow their passengers, for travel period starting from December 15, to check-in their baggage at the first airport for the whole journey, which consists of flights of both the airlines. SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said, "We are very pleased to partner with Emirates for this new codeshare agreement which will offer a seamless travel experience and the widest possible travel options to our passengers travelling to and from Europe, America, Africa and the Middle East."
DPB
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SpiceJet
- Emirates
- Dubai
- Indian
- Ajay Singh
- Europe
- Africa
- Middle East
ALSO READ
Compensation being processed for Indian worker killed in Singapore crane collapse; more aid pours in
Shafali is youngest Indian to score international fifty, surpasses Tendulkar's 30-year-old record
No claimants for dormant Swiss accounts of Indians; some may get liquidated soon
Over 100 Indian CEOs, Deepika Padukone to visit Davos for 50th WEF annual meet
Indian-origin writer shares grandfather's unique war friendship in UK