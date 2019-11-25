Vooty Golf County Meets Minister Shri. KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr K. Santosh Reddy, Chairman Dream Valley Group; Mr. Ranjith Reddy Chevalla MP; Mr. K Prithvi Reddy, CEO Vooty Golf County; Dr. Bonthu Rammohan, City Mayor; Mr. Baba Fasi Uddin, Deputy City Mayor; along with legendary Cricketer Mr. Kapil Dev, Vooty's brand Ambassador; today visited Shri. KT Rama Rao, working president of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

Vooty management updated Shri KTR about the developments at Vooty Golf County in Vikarabad. Along with an 18 hole championship, premium housing units and resorts, Vooty Golf County is also going to launch one-of-its-kind Club House which they plan to inaugurate in March 2020.

The meet up session took place at GHMC office where they had a discussion about the developments at Vooty Golf County.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Prithvi Reddy CEO Vooty Golf County says, "It was a privilege to meet Shri KT Rama Rao and update him about our upcoming ventures in Vooty Golf County. We have also invited Shri. KT Rama Rao to inaugurate the Vooty club house. We are also soon going to launch Haldi our new golf course in Masaipet near Toopran, Telangana and residential project which will be a state-of-the-art Golf Township."

About Vooty Golf County:

Vooty Golf County is an exclusive lifestyle project that integrated residential units with 18 holes championship golf course in Vikarabad, Telangana. A fantastic addition to the growing portfolio of Dream Valley Group the project promises to offer world-class golfing facilities along with premium high-class facilities to the customers.

