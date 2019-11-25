International Development News
Development News Edition

Vooty Golf County Meets Minister Shri. KT Rama Rao

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 17:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 17:00 IST
Vooty Golf County Meets Minister Shri. KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr K. Santosh Reddy, Chairman Dream Valley Group; Mr. Ranjith Reddy Chevalla MP; Mr. K Prithvi Reddy, CEO Vooty Golf County; Dr. Bonthu Rammohan, City Mayor; Mr. Baba Fasi Uddin, Deputy City Mayor; along with legendary Cricketer Mr. Kapil Dev, Vooty's brand Ambassador; today visited Shri. KT Rama Rao, working president of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

Vooty management updated Shri KTR about the developments at Vooty Golf County in Vikarabad. Along with an 18 hole championship, premium housing units and resorts, Vooty Golf County is also going to launch one-of-its-kind Club House which they plan to inaugurate in March 2020.

The meet up session took place at GHMC office where they had a discussion about the developments at Vooty Golf County.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Prithvi Reddy CEO Vooty Golf County says, "It was a privilege to meet Shri KT Rama Rao and update him about our upcoming ventures in Vooty Golf County. We have also invited Shri. KT Rama Rao to inaugurate the Vooty club house. We are also soon going to launch Haldi our new golf course in Masaipet near Toopran, Telangana and residential project which will be a state-of-the-art Golf Township."

About Vooty Golf County:

Vooty Golf County is an exclusive lifestyle project that integrated residential units with 18 holes championship golf course in Vikarabad, Telangana. A fantastic addition to the growing portfolio of Dream Valley Group the project promises to offer world-class golfing facilities along with premium high-class facilities to the customers.

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia attorney general's office condemned for barring LGBT recruits

Indonesias human rights commission condemned on Monday the attorney generals office for barring LGBT people from applying for posts it did not want people with what it called sexual orientation deviations. Indonesia, the worlds most populou...

Akshay Kumar expresses grief over demise of sound-editor Nimish Pilankar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Monday expressed grief over the untimely demise of movie Housefull-4 sound-editor, Nimish Pilankar. The 29-year-old Pilankar passed away earlier in the day due to high blood pressure which led to brain haemor...

Lata Mangeshkar still in hospital, doing 'very good': family

Bollywood great Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to hospital two weeks ago, is doing very good, her niece said on Monday but did not clarify when she will return home. Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Breach Candy...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Chinese national to be sentenced for trespassing at Trumps resortA Chinese national faces sentencing in a federal court on Monday after she was convicted of bluffing her way into U....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019