International Development News
Development News Edition

Nucleus FinnOne Neo Wins the 'Best Lending Implementation' Award by IBS Intelligence

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 17:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 17:05 IST
Nucleus FinnOne Neo Wins the 'Best Lending Implementation' Award by IBS Intelligence

Nucleus Software, the leading provider of lending and transaction banking solutions to the global financial services industry, today announced that it has won the 'Best Lending Implementation' award for the project at Roha Housing Finance in the IBS Intelligence FinTech Innovation Awards 2019.

The award recognized the rapid, 4 month implementation of Nucleus FinnOne Neo Cloud at Roha Housing Finance, which was designed to support Roha's strategy of delivering a digital-first approach for all its customer offerings. As a result of the solution's sophisticated end-to-end digital capabilities Roha is able to complete credit assessment and provide approvals for housing loans in less than 2 hours. This represents a 97% reduction when compared to the industry average of 3 days.

Mr. Sunil Kapoor (Managing Director & CEO, Roha Housing Finance) said, "Nucleus FinnOne Neo is a sophisticated solution which has enabled us to disburse home loans by providing one of the best TAT in the industry while maintaining the Credit Quality. Further, the solution supports our need to rapidly adapt and react to not only the changing market conditions but also requirements of Risk Management through the use of innovative, intelligent and flexible workflows. This implementation significantly supported our growth plans, while also delighting our customers."

Mr. R. P Singh (CEO, Nucleus Software) said, "Roha Housing Finance is a visionary and progressive business. Their approach to serving their customers is outstanding and they have done a wonderful job leveraging the power of FinnOne Neo. We are delighted to receive this award as it recognizes the business value that our customers gain from using FinnOne Neo. It is a testament to the global financial services industry's confidence in the power, sophistication and efficiency of our advanced technology platforms. It is fantastic to be recognized as the best in the industry - an industry we have served for more than three decades."

Nucleus FinnOne Neo helps financial institutions digitize the end-to-end loan lifecycle, from initial contact with customers and helping make better credit decisions faster to comprehensive loan servicing and sophisticated delinquency management. Nucleus Software's flagship lending solution has been recognized as the 'World's Best Selling Lending Banking System' 10 times by IBS Intelligence in their annual Sales League Table.

About Nucleus Software:

Click here to know more about Nucleus Software.

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements: For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit: http://www.nucleussoftware.com/safe-harbor.

Media Relations: 
Rashmi Joshi
Nucleus Software
PR & Media Relations
Email: rashmi.joshi@nucleussoftware.com
Mob: +91-9560694654

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/893543/Nucleus_Software_Logo.jpg

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Lata Mangeshkar still in hospital, doing 'very good': family

Bollywood great Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to hospital two weeks ago, is doing very good, her niece said on Monday but did not clarify when she will return home. Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Breach Candy...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Chinese national to be sentenced for trespassing at Trumps resortA Chinese national faces sentencing in a federal court on Monday after she was convicted of bluffing her way into U....

Researchers using MRI reveals brain damage in obese teens

According to a study being presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America, Researchers using MRI have found signs of damage that may be related to inflammation in the brains of obese adolescents. Obesity in you...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. U.S. Mayo Clinic partners with Abu Dhabi to operate hospitalAbu Dhabi has partnered with U.S. non-profit organization Mayo Clinic in a joint venture to operate one of the largest hospita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019