Nucleus FinnOne Neo Wins the 'Best Lending Implementation' Award by IBS Intelligence

Nucleus Software, the leading provider of lending and transaction banking solutions to the global financial services industry, today announced that it has won the 'Best Lending Implementation' award for the project at Roha Housing Finance in the IBS Intelligence FinTech Innovation Awards 2019.

The award recognized the rapid, 4 month implementation of Nucleus FinnOne Neo Cloud at Roha Housing Finance, which was designed to support Roha's strategy of delivering a digital-first approach for all its customer offerings. As a result of the solution's sophisticated end-to-end digital capabilities Roha is able to complete credit assessment and provide approvals for housing loans in less than 2 hours. This represents a 97% reduction when compared to the industry average of 3 days.

Mr. Sunil Kapoor (Managing Director & CEO, Roha Housing Finance) said, "Nucleus FinnOne Neo is a sophisticated solution which has enabled us to disburse home loans by providing one of the best TAT in the industry while maintaining the Credit Quality. Further, the solution supports our need to rapidly adapt and react to not only the changing market conditions but also requirements of Risk Management through the use of innovative, intelligent and flexible workflows. This implementation significantly supported our growth plans, while also delighting our customers."

Mr. R. P Singh (CEO, Nucleus Software) said, "Roha Housing Finance is a visionary and progressive business. Their approach to serving their customers is outstanding and they have done a wonderful job leveraging the power of FinnOne Neo. We are delighted to receive this award as it recognizes the business value that our customers gain from using FinnOne Neo. It is a testament to the global financial services industry's confidence in the power, sophistication and efficiency of our advanced technology platforms. It is fantastic to be recognized as the best in the industry - an industry we have served for more than three decades."

Nucleus FinnOne Neo helps financial institutions digitize the end-to-end loan lifecycle, from initial contact with customers and helping make better credit decisions faster to comprehensive loan servicing and sophisticated delinquency management. Nucleus Software's flagship lending solution has been recognized as the 'World's Best Selling Lending Banking System' 10 times by IBS Intelligence in their annual Sales League Table.

