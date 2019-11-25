Students of FORE School Delhi continue winning streak, PPOs pours in.

The students of batch 2019-21 from FORE School of Management, Delhi are winning laurels across the country. The glorious journey of victory continues with a series of consecutive successes, at popular competitions held at various campuses. So far they have won 12 major competitions nationwide starting from IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Udaipur, IIM Lucknow and Raipur, SRCC, IIFT to SJMSOM IIT Bombay.

• Team FORE came out as winners in 6 out of the 12 events they participated, followed by 1st runners up in 5 events and 2nd runners up in 1 event.

• The Pre Placement Offers (PPOs) rolled out to some of these students has been the cherry on the cake.

The winning spree started at the IIM Ahmedabad where a three member team of FORE School - Arjunveer Singh, Geet Shivdasani and Kartiki Datta won the Masterplan 2019, an Annual Business Plan Competition of IIM A. Every year, more than 500 start-ups or entrepreneurs showcase their business ideas in this event and some even land up with mentorship and seed capital apart from the prize money. Team FORE School won the MASTERPLAN (Idea Central) which provides a platform to the teams selected for the Grand Finale to pitch their product/service or idea to a panel of venture capitalists.

Heesha Sawhney, Karan and Raghav Mittal from FORE School of Management were the runners-up in the National case competition of Chausar, at the Annual National Consulting Conclave of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) New Delhi where the future business leaders get a taste of M&A negotiations on various aspects of Business including how to acquire or sell a potential company at a desired valuation. Team IRMA from IRMA Anand won the competition.

Team FORE comprising of Ayushi Vohra, Chhavi Khurana, Udit Jaiswal and Yash Bharadwaj were the first runner-up in tHRive 2.0, HR Summit 2019 at GLOBAL BUSINESS OPERATIONS (GBO), SRCC, New Delhi. The HR Society, AGRARTA of GBO organizes the Annual HR Summit every year. The theme for this year was "REIMAGINING THE FUTURE OF HR" where the budding HRs of tomorrow showcased their people skills and shared insights.

Neha Singh and Pragya Bhandari have won Pinnacle - The upper crest at Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management, IIT Bombay. The competition was organized at the annual business festival of SJMSOM, IIT Bombay where the participants are put to test on various aspects of business management ranging from the analytical ability to strategy to creativity. It will also test the participants on their ability to handle pressure and be agile and are judged by people from the industry and academia.

Akshay Tomar, Anant Jain and Ankit Narang won Auctionnaire, the competition organized at the Management Fest of IIM Udaipur where students needed to critically analyse an industry or brand through the lens of marketing and submit a write-up on the same. The shortlisted teams were invited for Round 3 at the IIM Udaipur campus. The final round was a simulation of an auction where participating teams played the role of bidders. Each team was assigned two products and they had to bid for brand ambassadors of their choice and had to make decisions under time pressure & stiff competition, putting their marketing and strategic skills to test while posing as a bidder.

Team Mavericks from FORE School comprising of Chhavi Khurana, Udit Jaiswal and Yash Bharadwaj did it once again at HR Concours - an inter B school HR case study challenge for Karmanta 2019 organised by HRiidhaan, HR club of IIM Raipur at their annual management fest.

The event held in three stages of Quiz, Article writing and Case Study on HR concepts, practices and recent happenings. Team FORE was declared the winner.

Neha Singh and Pragya Bhandari were first runner-up in ITC Call for Arms Challenge at the Manfest-Varchasva '19, the annual business festival of Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow. The event which was organized in association with ITC is a Business Simulation Competition covering finance, supply chain, strategy, marketing and HR.

PPOs offered

Pragya Bhandari, Neha Singh and Kartiki Datta were offered PPOs by Nestle, Deloitte USI and GEP respectively. The PPOs has been going great too with Deloitte, Tata Capital, GEP, Nestle, BR Group, DMI Finance already rolling out their offers.

