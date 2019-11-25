International Development News
Development News Edition

TeamViewer announces final annual release of Connect 2020

TeamViewer, a global leader in secure remote connectivity solutions, has released TeamViewer Connect 2020, which is the last, yearly version of its flagship software.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 17:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 17:23 IST
TeamViewer announces final annual release of Connect 2020
TeamViewer logo. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): TeamViewer, a global leader in secure remote connectivity solutions, has released TeamViewer Connect 2020, which is the last, yearly version of its flagship software. TeamViewer Connect 2020 is the final annual software release and is a "bridge edition" for customers with the past TeamViewer versions (License 14 and below).

In effect, customers now have the much sought-after compatibility advantages of using software without the boundaries of versions. This also completes the TeamViewer's transformation from a perpetual to a subscription-based licensing model. Compatibility

Customers can now enjoy the benefits of full compatibility with all past and future TeamViewer versions, as well as all common operating systems (current and future). By obliterating the yearly version upgrade as was the case in the yearly perpetual license model, TeamViewer now offers its customers a compatible solution that is neither bound nor hindered by versions. Automatic Feature Updates

Customers with a subscription license are entitled to major software updates without having to purchase the update - meaning they get automatic access to new features and software enhancements. Customers no longer have to wait until the end of the year for new updates. TeamViewer now offers only subscription licenses to keep up with the ever-changing landscape of the IT world and to make sure that its focus is on driving new features and stability.

Security This also means customers with an active subscription will get regular security patches. Updates and security patches are essential to keep customers up-to-pace with continuous changes in the IT world.

These updates offer a wide spectrum of benefits including helping customers protect their data and uplift security flaws. "We have been on an incredible journey this year, and would like to thank our team, our customers and our users for their contribution to TeamViewer's success and their continuous trust in our products," says Oliver Steil, CEO of TeamViewer.

"With our connectivity platform and various solutions for remote access and support, remote monitoring and management and even IoT and Augmented Reality, we are ideally positioned to face the era of hyper-connectivity." This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Maha drama: Sena-NCP-Cong to 'parade' 162 MLAs in Mumbai hotel

Locked in a protracted power tussle with the BJP in Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress has decided to parade 162 MLAs in a Mumbai five-star hotel on Monday evening in a show of united strength. The move w...

Interpol seeks 8 fugitives on day to end violence against women

International police agency Interpol issued a public appeal on Monday to track down eight men wanted around the world from Russia to Brazil for murder and other crimes against women. French-based Interpol made the appeal httpswww.interpol.i...

Seeks sanction of additional allocations to commodity boards

The United Planters Association of Southern India on Monday requested the Centre to sanction additional allocations for the commodity boards to enable them to disburse the overdue amounts to South Indian plantations immediately. This would...

Mayor says Turkish state banks shut out Istanbul after poll win

Istanbuls new mayor has said Turkeys state banks stopped making routine loans to the city after a June election in which he pulled off a shock victory over President Tayyip Erdogans ruling AK Party AKP, forcing it to borrow from abroad. May...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019