Active citizens must help in innovative solutions: CEO of FICCI

Childlike curiosity, being at ground zero and harmony between humans and technology are needed for innovation to grow as a culture either in a company or in a country, feel human resources experts.

Speaking at the 'Innovation Summit 2019', organized by FICCI, Mr. Anil Sachdev, CEO & Founder, School of Inspired Leadership (SOIL) today said that people will have to take responsibility as active citizens to help in innovative solutions.

"Harmony between man and machine, like AI and robotics, coupled with empathy and a deep sense of trust in an organization is needed to encourage the culture of innovation. Technology should not be feared, it should be welcomed as a friend," said Mr. Sachdev, adding childlike curiosity and fresh thinking as other ingredients.

Experts in human resource management, participating in the two-day summit on the theme 'Creating a Culture of Innovation in Organizations', agreed that going forward innovation will be the key growth driver for both companies and countries. Around 300 delegates and more than 30 CHROs and CEOs participated in the summit.

Mr. Rajeev Dubey, Chairman, FICCI HR Committee, and Group President (HR & Corporate Services) & CEO (After-Market Sector) at Mahindra & Mahindra said that in the age of disruption one has to add more value for the stakeholders with fewer resources. This requires sustained outperformance which in turn needs continuous innovation, he added.

"Create an ecosystem that fosters continuous innovation in our everyday life as we go about making business decisions. Innovation is not only important for corporate India but for the country as well," said Mr. Dubey, backing the need for agile culture.

Ms. Amita Maheshwari, Head, Human Resources, APAC, DTCI, The Walt Disney Company said, "Innovation happens when we go to ground zero which questions our notions, beliefs, and preconceptions. Here we become first principal problem solvers. Unlearning is important for innovation."

Sharing an example of innovation at Star India, Ms. Maheshwari said that Star TV was frowned upon when they launched the Pro Kabaddi League. But the media outlet picked up the 'rustic game', the players, decided their hairstyle and tattoo and made it TV ready, and now it is the second most-watched sport in the country after cricket.

Mr. Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra, Director of HR, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd said that people should think differently. Instead of blaming the ill effects of climate change on energy which has brought much progress, innovation should be there in fossil fuel, he said, adding that people should always keep their thinking cap on.