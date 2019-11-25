International Development News
Development News Edition

New clean energy investment in developing nations slipped sharply last year - report

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 18:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 18:30 IST
New clean energy investment in developing nations slipped sharply last year - report
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere

New clean energy investment slid by more than a fifth in developing countries last year due to a slowdown in China, while the amount of coal-fired power generation jumped to a new high, an annual survey showed on Monday.

Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) surveyed 104 emerging markets and found that developing nations were moving towards cleaner power sources, but not fast enough to limit carbon dioxide emissions or the effects of climate change. New investment in wind, solar and other clean energy projects dropped to $133 billion last year from $169 billion a year earlier, mainly due to a slump in Chinese investment, the research showed.

China's clean energy investment fell to $86 billion from $122 billion a year earlier. Investment by India and Brazil also declined, mainly due to lower costs for solar and wind. However, the volume of coal-fired power generation produced and consumed in developing countries increased to a new high of 6,900 terawatt-hours (TWh) last year, from 6,400 TWh in 2017.

The increase of 500 TWh is equivalent to the power consumed in the U.S. state of Texas in one year. Coal accounted for 47% of all power generation across the 104 countries. "The transition from coal toward cleaner sources in developing nations is underway," said Ethan Zindler, head of Americas at BNEF. "But like trying to turn a massive oil tanker, it takes time."

Despite the spike in coal-fired generation, the amount of new coal capacity which was added to the grid in developing countries declined. The new construction of coal plants fell to its lowest level in a decade last year of 39 gigawatts (GW). The report comes a week ahead of United Nations climate talks in Madrid, Spain, where more than 190 countries will flesh out the details of an accord to limit global warming.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

A place on Earth with no life?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand: Over 47 per cent voter turnout in Pithoragarh bypoll      

Over 47&#160;per cent of the electorate cast their vote in the Pithoragarh assembly bypoll on Monday. The polling was held peacefully and 47.48 per cent of the electorate cast their vote by 5 pm, Pithoragarh District Magistrate-cum-Returnin...

Four independent MLAs supporting BJP-JJP govt get plum positions

Four among seven independent MLAs supporting the BJP-JJP government in Haryana were on Monday given plum positions in various boards and corporations. While independent legislator Ranjit Singh Chautala has already been made a minister in th...

Air quality in Delhi dipped slightly

The air quality in Delhi-NCR dipped slightly on Monday but is expected to improve in the next 24 hours as widespread rains are likely. Weather experts said a dip in the wind speed -- from 10-12 kilometers per hour to 5-6 kmph -- led to the ...

SDG 5: How everyday objects can help in women security? UN Women guides

Girls your everybody objects can help in your security at the time of crisis. What you need to do is think differently on how to use to them. This is the message of UN Women, the United Nations entity for Gender Equality SDG 6 and womens em...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019