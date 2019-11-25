International Development News
Development News Edition

Seeks sanction of additional allocations to commodity boards

  • PTI
  • |
  • Coimbatore
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 18:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 18:31 IST
Seeks sanction of additional allocations to commodity boards

The United Planters Association of Southern India on Monday requested the Centre to sanction additional allocations for the commodity boards to enable them to disburse the overdue amounts to South Indian plantations immediately. This would go a long way in helping the South Indian growers tide over the critical financial crisis they are in today, to some extent, UPASI President AL RM Nagappan said in a statement here.

Stating that substantial amounts are outstanding to the growers towards approved schemes of the commodity boards, he said in tea alone, Rs 55 crore is due as of now for South India. Allocations to the boards were curtailed year after year and the meager additional allocation made to them in the current budget will not be sufficient to clear at least the pending dues, he pointed out.

The plantations are going through quite a stressful period as they face the agrarian distress due to climate change and not able to fetch a remunerative price for the plantation commodities, Nagappan said. A majority of estates are making huge losses and struggling to carry out day-to-day operations and make timely wage payments to workers and prospects of improvement in prices in the near future are bleak and they look forward to the government's immediate intervention, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

A place on Earth with no life?

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's Guard threatens US, allies over protests

The head of Irans Revolutionary Guard warned the US and its allies as he addressed a pro-government demonstration denouncing last weeks violent protests over a fuel price hike. Gen. Hossein Salami, echoing other Iranian officials, accused t...

Gold worth Rs 2.16 cr seized:One held, 28 passengers detained

Customs sleuths detained 28 passengers for concealing 6.4 kg of gold in paste form worth Rs 2.16 crore in their rectum while another was arrested at the airport here, officials said on Monday. Following a tip, the departments air intellige...

First train to Bangladesh from Tripura likely to be flagged off next year

The construction of a railway track from Tripura to Bangladesh is underway to run the first train from the state to the neighbouring country, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday. The cross-border train service, which is expected to...

Akali leader's murder: Punjab minister refutes allegations

Under fire from the opposition SAD over the murder of an Akali leader in Gurdaspur, Punjab Cabinet Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday rejected the allegations that the Punjab Police was trying to save the accused at his behest. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019